Patch 1.28 | Huge patch!

New Stuff

-NEW MODE: Lotus Mode: +100% Damage BUT you can't run. Specially thought for people that like to accumulate AOE spells and stay on one spot with No-Portal Mode

-REMADE SPELLCRIT UPGRADE: Now it makes a spell do double damage instead of dual casting it (So sometimes monk will make huge spells with x2 damage if they have this upgrade)

-6 new Ultimate Spells. To unlock them you must combine two spells and make them both reach level 15 (10 with the Wizard due to his perk)

-NEW SPEED SLIDER: Play at your own pace! Faster or slower!

Ultimate Spells

-"Ultimate Growth". Requires Electrostatic and Homing Missile. Increases EXP gain by 10% and makes all orbs magnetic

-"Ultimate Projectile Avalanche". Requires Fire Spirit + Ice Strike (Ex Dark Pillars). (Fires 4 elemental projectiles: Storm aims at the nearest enemy, Fire aims where the hero is looking, Nature aims Forward and the Ice projectile aims behind.)

-"Ultimate Boost". Requires Dagger Rain + Psy Barrier. PASSIVE, +40% stat bonus

-"Ultimate Siege". Fury of Lutelio + Fists of Sadok

-"Ultimate Ki Barrage". Requires Arcane Barrage + Divine Judgement

-"Ultimate Beam". Requires Light Fury + Arcane Flurry.

Spell changes

-Reworked Combustion, now its called "Physical Burst" and aims at the nearest monster

-Added a visual tip for Thundernado and Light Fury to see where they're hitting in a better way

-Meteor Strike now will always aim at the nearest enemy

-Buffed "Sheep Paralys"

-Dark Pillars sucked and nobody used it. It was changed to Ice Strike.

-Arcane Barrage's fireball are now blue to differentiate from Fire Spirit.

-Stormcaller pushback has been nerfed

-Psy Barrier is buffed and area of effect is now static. Still need to fix that monsters may somehow damage you if they bulk too much

-Some spells have been made a bit more transparent (Fury of Lutelio, Thundernado and Light Fury) to allow better view.

Class changes

-Rogue gets better loot and double bonus out of the fortune wheel

-Wizard's perk has been reworked: He now has to level spells to level 10 instead of 15 like all the other classes

-Warrior's perk has been buffed. His strength is now tripled instead of doubled

-Monk, Cleric and Ranger have been left as is. They feel strong as they are.

Misc.

-BIG optimization update. Game should be at least 20-30% faster

-I deigned myself to finally change the Rogue "ouch" sound to a female one

-Added GUI tooltips on pause and on game over to show DPS and other stats.

-Added random monsters that may be bigger and have double the HP (and hurt only 80% of the damage)

-GUI corrections

-Added a new slide bar for game modes that allows to tweak the game speed. This also increases monster spawn rate and spell recharge. Let me know how does it feel!

-Change music if the speed bar value is bigger than 50%

-Mage perk has been reworked: He may now get ultimate spells when the base spells reach level 10 instead of 15

-Added a tooltip that indicates if you already spent your extra life from the shop upgrade

-Exp orbs should glow in blue when behind something

-Fixed some hitboxes (troll and wolf). And added some missing animations on the skeleton, zombie, troll and wolf

-Nerf EXP gain after level 30, 50 and 70 with soft caps

-Tweaked monster HP and damage formula

-Added caps on the stats tooltip when choosing what to level up

-More sound effects

-Bunch of stuff I probably did not write down

-Bug fixes!!