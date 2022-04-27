Patch 1.28 | Huge patch!

THE ULTIMATE UPDATE
New Stuff
-NEW MODE: Lotus Mode: +100% Damage BUT you can't run. Specially thought for people that like to accumulate AOE spells and stay on one spot with No-Portal Mode
-REMADE SPELLCRIT UPGRADE: Now it makes a spell do double damage instead of dual casting it (So sometimes monk will make huge spells with x2 damage if they have this upgrade)
-6 new Ultimate Spells. To unlock them you must combine two spells and make them both reach level 15 (10 with the Wizard due to his perk)
-NEW SPEED SLIDER: Play at your own pace! Faster or slower!
Ultimate Spells
-"Ultimate Growth". Requires Electrostatic and Homing Missile. Increases EXP gain by 10% and makes all orbs magnetic
-"Ultimate Projectile Avalanche". Requires Fire Spirit + Ice Strike (Ex Dark Pillars). (Fires 4 elemental projectiles: Storm aims at the nearest enemy, Fire aims where the hero is looking, Nature aims Forward and the Ice projectile aims behind.)
-"Ultimate Boost". Requires Dagger Rain + Psy Barrier. PASSIVE, +40% stat bonus
-"Ultimate Siege". Fury of Lutelio + Fists of Sadok
-"Ultimate Ki Barrage". Requires Arcane Barrage + Divine Judgement
-"Ultimate Beam". Requires Light Fury + Arcane Flurry.
Spell changes
-Reworked Combustion, now its called "Physical Burst" and aims at the nearest monster
-Added a visual tip for Thundernado and Light Fury to see where they're hitting in a better way
-Meteor Strike now will always aim at the nearest enemy
-Buffed "Sheep Paralys"
-Dark Pillars sucked and nobody used it. It was changed to Ice Strike.
-Arcane Barrage's fireball are now blue to differentiate from Fire Spirit.
-Stormcaller pushback has been nerfed
-Psy Barrier is buffed and area of effect is now static. Still need to fix that monsters may somehow damage you if they bulk too much
-Some spells have been made a bit more transparent (Fury of Lutelio, Thundernado and Light Fury) to allow better view.
Class changes
-Rogue gets better loot and double bonus out of the fortune wheel
-Wizard's perk has been reworked: He now has to level spells to level 10 instead of 15 like all the other classes
-Warrior's perk has been buffed. His strength is now tripled instead of doubled
-Monk, Cleric and Ranger have been left as is. They feel strong as they are.
Misc.
-BIG optimization update. Game should be at least 20-30% faster
-I deigned myself to finally change the Rogue "ouch" sound to a female one
-Added GUI tooltips on pause and on game over to show DPS and other stats.
-Added random monsters that may be bigger and have double the HP (and hurt only 80% of the damage)
-GUI corrections
-Added a new slide bar for game modes that allows to tweak the game speed. This also increases monster spawn rate and spell recharge. Let me know how does it feel!
-Change music if the speed bar value is bigger than 50%
-Mage perk has been reworked: He may now get ultimate spells when the base spells reach level 10 instead of 15
-Added a tooltip that indicates if you already spent your extra life from the shop upgrade
-Exp orbs should glow in blue when behind something
-Fixed some hitboxes (troll and wolf). And added some missing animations on the skeleton, zombie, troll and wolf
-Nerf EXP gain after level 30, 50 and 70 with soft caps
-Tweaked monster HP and damage formula
-Added caps on the stats tooltip when choosing what to level up
-More sound effects
-Bunch of stuff I probably did not write down
-Bug fixes!!
