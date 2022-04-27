Content Patch 903 (2022-04-25)

Patch 2022-04-25 : Outposts Refactoring + Introduction of XPx3 catalyzers + ToS & CoC updates

A client patch and server restart are scheduled for April 25, 2022, to implement the changes and additions described below. To do this, the game server will be closed for approximately 2 hours on that day.

Changes regarding guild members seniority

These changes, though not part of the outposts refactoring itself, are a prerequisite for managing participation in Guild vs. Guild (GvG) or Guild vs. Environment (GvE) outposts battles participation.

– If a player voluntarily leaves a guild and then rejoining without having joined another guild in the meantime, the guild regains the player's seniority.

– If a player voluntarily leaves a guild, joining another guild for a maximum of 3 days and then returns to the original guild, the original guild regains the player's seniority.

– If a player voluntarily leaves a guild, joining another guild for more than 3 days and then returns to the original guild, the original guild will not regain the player's seniority.

– If a player is expelled from a guild, seniority of that player is lost.

Summary:

Guild A --> Guildless without time limit --> Guild A: Original join date kept.

Guild A --> Guild B for 3 days maximum --> Guild A: Original join date kept.

Guild A --> Guild B for more than 3 days --> Guild A: Original join date lost.

Guild A --> Expulsion: Original join date lost.

Changes in the outposts system

WARNING: The figures below are still provisional and may be adjusted upwards or downwards depending on your feedback.

GENERALITIES

Changes regarding all outposts

Rotation of materials between all outposts

– Outpost materials are randomly redistributed between all outposts approximately every 2 months through a server maintenance reboot.

Changes regarding outpost drills

– Only one version of the outpost drill (which harvests outpost materials and flowers) is available for purchase, but the choice of its model (kami, karavan, marauder) remains possible.

– The price of the drill is the price of the one that was the cheapest of all versions.

Changes regarding the quality of the materials produced on an outpost

– The outposts no longer produce Q50 and Q100 materials, but only Q150, Q200 or Q250 materials.

– From now 12 outposts produce Q150 materials, 8 produce Q200, 8 produce Q250.

– An outpost produces only one quality of materials at a time.

– An outpost located in a 50 area (level 50 outpost) produces much less Q250 materials than an outpost located in a 250 area.

– An outpost located in a 250 area (level 250 outpost) produces the same quantity of materials whatever their quality.

Outpost attacks price reduction

The prices of attacks on outposts lowered as follows, depending on their type and level of the outpost:

– FvF attack on a level 50 Outpost: 1 million Dappers

– FvF attack on a level 100 outpost: 2 million Dappers

– FvF attack on a level 150 outpost: 3 million dappers

– FvF attack on a level 200 outpost: 4 million dappers

– FvF attack on a level 250 outpost: 5 million dappers

– GvE attack on an outpost (whatever its level) : 1 million dappers

Prices for GvG attacks on outposts will be announced later.

Outpost battles duration reduction

An outpost battle now lasts 1 hour, with 12 rounds of 5 minutes each. Therefore, the maximum threshold that the attacking guild can reach is now 12.

Note that the threshold of an outpost can in some cases exceed 12 (see conditions below). In these cases, the outpost, impossible to conquer, is said to be "blocked" and cannot be attacked.

Currently, a battle of an outpost belonging to a guild can only take place in FvF mode. In a future update, it will become possible for the attacking guild to choose to attack in GvG mode.

Changes regarding half of outposts

– Every two months (approximately), 50% of outposts will be recaptured by hostile tribes.

– Introducing a bidding period to decide which guilds will be able to attack these outposts in GvE.

– Introducing outpost battles in GvE to take back these outposts from hostile tribes.

What remains unchanged (for now) for all outposts

– Outposts not recaptured by a hostile tribe (i.e. half of them) continue to be governed by FvF battles rules.

CREATION OF CYCLES FOR THE OUTPOSTS

The outposts now work in cycles lasting approx. 2 months. A cycle necessarily starts when the server is rebooted, and includes the following steps:

1) Rotation of outpost materials

Outpost materials are randomly redistributed among all outposts approximately every 2 months, at the time of a scheduled server reboot. This random redistribution is subject to the following rules:

– Each material type (Greslin, Armilo, etc.) is represented at least one Q150-producing outpost, one Q200-producing outpost and one Q250-producing outpost.

– 4 outpost materials (of randomly chosen type) are represented at multiple outposts producing the same quality. (E.g., Vedice can be present at 2 Q250-producing OPs, Maga at 2 Q150-producing OPs, etc.)

2) Capture of 50% of the OPs by hostile tribes

– Half of the outposts will be captured by hostile tribes. The outposts so captured are:

2 randomly chosen level 50 outposts

2 randomly chosen level 100 outposts

2 randomly chosen level 150 outposts

4 randomly chosen level 200 outposts

4 randomly chosen level 250 outposts

– The threshold of the outposts recaptured will be increased to 23, which blocks them during the first 24 days following their capture.

3) Bidding period

Guilds that want to try to reserve the attack of one or more of the above outposts can use the bidding system.

Bidding system operation

– Each guild receives 50 points to bid. Please note that a guild will have this amount reduced by 10 points for each outpost they own. If guild leaders wish to recover points to bid, they can give up one or more outposts held by their guild by interacting with the new outpost banner shown below.

– The guild leader, or a high officer, has 14 days to use these points to bid for the outposts their guild wishes to attack in GvE mode. To do so, they have to click on the new war banner, located in each capital city and the Marauder's camp, next to the Restoration Specialist and then bid between 1 and 50 points for as many outposts as they wish.

– Bidding will only be final at the end of the 14 days period, so guilds can revise their bids as many times as they wish during this period.

– The bids are secret, only the leader and the high officers know how many points the guild has bid and for which outpost(s).

– At the end of the 14 days period, the guild that bid the most points for an outpost will be granted the opportunity to attack it. In case of a tie, bids of equal amount are cancelled and the system then elects the one of the remaining guilds which bids the most points.

– Only one guild receives the opportunity to attack a given outpost.

Please note that an outpost abandoned by a guild becomes controlled by a hostile tribe, with a random threshold between 19 and 23. Guilds can't bid on it.

![https://app.ryzom.com/app_web_assets/assets/1/op_bet.jpg](src)

Examples of bidding system

Example 1:

--- The guild A bid 10 points

--- The guild B bid 15 points

--- The guild C bid 25 points

The guild C bid the most points (25) win and is the only guild which will be allowed attack the outpost.

Example 2:

--- The guild A bid 10 points

--- The guild B bid 25 points

--- The guild C bid 25 points

Since guilds B and C bid the most points (25) but are tied, their bets are nullified and guild A will be granted the opportunity to attack the outpost.

4) GvE battles period

– Only members who have been members of the attacking guild for more than 21 days can participate in GvE attacks.

– There is no defense phase.

– If a guild win the GvE battle, it takes possession of the outpost. The threshold of the latter increases to 19, which blocks all attacks for the next 16 days (this duration will be adjusted if needed).

– If a guild lose the GvE battle, the threshold increases to 12, which blocks all attacks for the next 2 days.

GvE attacks of outposts captured by a hostile tribe, when their threshold is ≥ 12

– Guilds that has been granted the opportunity to launch a GvE attack for outpost are the only ones who can do so as long as the outpost's threshold remains ≥ 12, giving them a period of 10 days to do so.

– When the attack is declared, the threshold of the outpost will automatically be set to 5 and the battle commences immediately. The attacking guild has 1 hour to win 6 rounds and achieve victory.

– If the attacking guild lose the GvE battle, the threshold of the outpost will be increased to 12, which blocks all attacks for the 2 next days. The outpost is no longer reserved for the guild, and any other guild can launch a GvE attack for it.

GvE attacks of outposts captured by a hostile tribe, when their threshold is < 12

If the threshold of an outpost captured by a hostile tribe drops to 11 or below before the guild which was granted the opportunity to attack have done so, it is no longer reserved for that guild and any guild can launch a GvE attack at its current threshold (which, in this case, will not be set to 5 as the battle commences).

5) GvG / FvF period

– During the entire bidding period, FvF (and later GvG) attacks remain possible on the outposts not captured by a hostile tribe at the beginning of the cycle.

– After bidding and GvE battle periods:

FvF (and later GvG) attacks become possible again on the outposts recaptured by a guild from a hostile tribe;

GvE attacks become possible for any guild for outposts still under control of a hostile tribe.

6) Cycle completion period

When the next cycle is ready to begin, it is announced before its launch at the next server maintenance restart. The materials are then randomly distributed to all outposts again, and half of these are again captured by hostile tribes (see #1 and #2 above).

Introduction of XPx3 catalyzers from the test outposts

A new reward has been introduced to the test outposts: XPx3 catalyzers.

Who can use XPx3 catalyzers?

These new XPx3 catalysers can be used by both Free to Play and Premium players.

What is the effect of XPx3 catalyzers?

They triple the basic experience points for both F2P and Premium accounts. This means, for Premium accounts, that experience points are tripled instead of doubled.

How to get XPx3 catalyzers?

For this you need to:

– 1. Guild attack a test OP

(In GvE mode on test OPs in Nexus, and maybe later in GvG mode on new test OPs).

– 2. Be victorious at this OP.

The reward will then appear as an icon in the special bag in your guild window.

– 3. Guild leader and high officers only: Retrieve the reward in the "Special" tab of the guild window (as shown in the image below) to transfer the XPx3 catalyzers to the guild inventory.

![https://app.ryzom.com/app_arcc/data/app/Scripts//1/6/7/5/assets/get_cats.jpg](src)

How many XPx3 catalyzers can be obtained at these outposts?

It depends on the level of the outpost and the threshold reached. (See the table below)

![https://app.ryzom.com/app_arcc/data/app/Scripts//1/6/7/5/assets/cats_rates.jpg](src)

Please note that the amount of XPx3 catalyzers that can be obtained at the test OPs may be re-evaluated based on your feedback.

The Ryzom ToS (Terms of Service) and CoC (Code of Conduct) update summarizes to:

– Inclusion of Ryzom Chat and Ryzom Discord to the list of our communication sites and venues

– Minor corrections and rewordings without actual changes of the rules.

In I.1. Harassment of a player or of a member of a Ryzom Team

Clarification: Chain-killing a character or their animals is considered harassment, unless it is done by attackers or defenders in outpost battles. In I.5. Disturbance of an in-game event

Clarification about the process applied. In III.4 Multiboxing

Extension of the limitation to 2 accounts simultaneously connected, beyond just PvP battles, to all outpost battles, in order to include outpost battles in GvE mode introduced with this patch. In III.9. Disrespect of the PvP rules > Rules regarding outposts battles

Description of the difference between guild-held and hostile tribe-held outposts introduced by the present patch.

The Ryzom Team remains at your disposal for any additional information and wishes you a good game!

Ryzom Team