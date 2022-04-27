BLOKADA - HAPPY BIRTHDAY!

Hello to the Blockade game community!

Today is an important day for the Blockade project, because exactly 9 years ago (April 27, 2013) the game was released! On behalf of the Administration and Developers, we congratulate you all on this holiday!

Just think about it. How many years have passed since the moment when voxel-pixel characters started running around the blocks :) We can traditionally talk about the hardships and achievements over the years, but we write like this every year. This time, let's write to the point.

In the near future, we plan to update the Build (Private) modes and the Tanks mode. At the moment we are working specifically on the Build mode. Gradually we are working on the interface of the game. The Tanks mode will be released after the update of the Build mode.

An update with gifts is already waiting for you. This time, the holiday update was combined with Season 3, so we will not launch an additional event.

Innovations:

All players were given gifts that can be picked up in the inventory after entering the game. Gift content: 30 coins, 30 MK3 grenades, 30 M202 grenades, 30 mortars, 30 mines, 30 C4, 30 first aid kits L;

A event for double experience has been launched until May 1 inclusive;

Enabled Alpha and Invasion modes;

Added a reward for 9 years of experience in the game: machine gun RPL-20;

Themed skins and weapons are on sale: FRAME Skin, PLAYER 2.0 Skin, INFERNO KERAMBITE, M9 SAPPHIRE, RED STEEL HUNTING KNIFE, MP5SD FRAME.

Changes:

Replaced weapon models: MK14EBR VETERAN, G36 VETERAN, B7 VETERAN;

Increased MK14EBR VETERAN rate of fire from 100 to 181;

Increased G36 VETERAN damage from 22-28 to 23-29;

Increased rate of fire of MG42, MG42 LADY from 952 to 1000;

Skin FRAME: Takes 50% less damage from fire and gas;

Removed Domination and Capture modes.

Corrections:

Fixed bug with sight freezing;

Fixed a bug with hanging weapons in the center of the screen;

Fixed bug with Bumblebee;

Other minor fixes.

Have a good game everyone!