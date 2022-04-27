NARAKA: BLADEPOINT Update – April 28th , 2022

Share · View all patches · Build 8633300 · Last edited 27 April 2022 – 13:09:14 UTC by Wendy

Dear players,

The servers of NARAKA: BLADEPOINT will be suspended for maintenance from 04/27/2022 23:00 (UTC) to 04/28/2022 03:00 (UTC). We suggest that you log out in advance and enter the game again after the maintenance.

The details for this update are as follows:

Brand-new content!

Ⅰ. Map Updates

Terrain Adjustment: Daylily Meadow

Added lots of haystacks located at the south of Sunwing's Rest. Enemies may hide among them.

Added a hidden cave waiting to be found.

Ⅱ. Time-limited Event: [Shadowjade Mine Exploration]

Event Time: 04/28/2022 update – 05/10/2022 20:00 (UTC).

Event Info:

During the preparation phase of any match mode except Bloodsport, players can gain event item Spades by smashing the boxes scattered in the scene within the time limit.

All Gear Treasures and Souljade Treasures contain Spades. Each player can gain up to 5 Spades in every match and 10 Spades per day. The [Shadowjade Mine Exploration] page in Event Center is the map of Shadowjade Mine. Spades can be used to unlock random sites on the map. The map is divided into 7 areas, in which there are altogether 39 sites waiting to be unlocked. Players will receive corresponding event rewards after unlocking all sites in an area. Participation in the Naraka+ crossover event [Shadowjade Mine Treasure Fight] will grant Shovels, which can be used to unlock a selected site on the map.

Ⅲ. Time-limited Free Trial

Event Time: 04/29/2022 16:00 – 05/04/2022 16:00 (UTC).

Event Info:

During the event, users who haven’t purchased NARAKA: BLADEPOINT can also play the game for free. During the event, 6 heroes (Viper Ning, Temulch, Matari, Tarka Ji, Kurumi, and Tianhai) plus several modes (The Herald’s Trial, Omni’s Nightmare and Bloodsport, etc.) are available. Trial players will be matched against each other first. Trial players cannot participate in the Torchbearer event, recharge or speak on public channels. Nor can they receive gifts or use such items as treasures and rename cards. But all of the data generated during the trial will be saved permanently. Trial accounts can be upgraded to official ones at any time by purchasing the game to gain full access to game features and benefits of NARAKA: BLADEPOINT.

*You can log in to NARAKA: BLADEPOINT through such platforms as the game’s official website, Steam and Epic to start your free trial!

Hero Adjustments

Ⅰ. Temulch

Adjusted [Zephyr Prison] and all its variants to: Resist ranged attacks from enemies only. Besides, we distinguished the special effects of [Zephyr Prison] of all ultimate Talents between allies and enemies. When hitting against [Zephyr Prison] from both allies and enemies, [Zephyr Wisp: Assault] will still bounce back. And if it hits the outside of [Zephyr Prison], enemies inside won’t be tracked.

//Dev Note: With the adjusted [Zephyr Prison], Temulch now can cooperate with allies’ ranged attacks, skills and even Grappling Hook more effectively. [Zephyr Prison] now is more helpful even in a solo fight.

Ⅱ. Justina Gu

Increased the initial skill Talent [Ice Core]’s CD from 25 sec to 28 sec. Optimized the special effect of [Arctic Wraith·Frostwind]’s ice fog. Now the ice fog’s periphery is clearer.

Ⅲ. Matari

Reduced the max charging time of [Silent Flutter] from 1.5 sec to 1 sec. Increased [Silent Flutter: Retrace Flash]’s CD from 25 sec to 30 sec. Optimized the hit feel of [Silent Flutter] and all of its Talents. Now Matari can chain weapon strikes (including charged strikes) faster after teleporting, whether on the ground or in the air. Adjusted her ultimate [Unseen Wings]. Now it can give all allies a stealth effect, with the duration reduced from 20 sec to 16 sec. Adjusted her ultimate [Unseen Wings: Assassin]. Now it can give all allies a stealth effect, with the duration reduced from 15 sec to 14 sec. Besides, it now provides 50% Scale Rush buildup to all allies. Changed her ultimate [Unseen Wings: Group Stealth] into [Unseen Wings: Smite]. Now it can give all allies a stealth effect lasting for 12 sec, and provide 50% Attack Healing to all allies.

//Dev Note: Due to Matari’s poor performance in a team fight, we hope to improve her team utility by making all of her ultimates team-effective. Meanwhile, we added the Talent "Attack Healing" to make Matari more aggressive. Adjustments to Matari’s skills could help her achieve this end too.

//Dev Note: We will continue to be concerned about the balance of other heroes and problems reported by most players and make appropriate adjustments in upcoming versions.

Weapon Adjustments

Ⅰ. Dagger

Increased the damage of Horizontal Strike [Soulbreak] of Dagger Dash from 188% to 249%.

Souljade Adjustments

Ⅰ. Nunchucks Souljade

Velocity Untold: Lengthened the start frame of the charged horizontal strike slightly.

In-Game Adjustments

Ⅰ. New Default Controller Settings

Optimized the default button layout of the controller. Added three controller presets with different styles. Players now can choose their preferred preset and customize the button layout.

Default: The preset is similar to the original Default 2. Players can use two triggers (Xbox: LT/RT, PS: L2/R2) to attack. Shooter: Based on the Default preset, Jump is assigned to the left bumpers (Xbox: LB, PS: L1), which is convenient for players to look around while moving fast. Warrior: The preset is similar to the original Default 1. Players can use the right bumper and the right trigger (Xbox: RB/RT, PS: R1/R2) to attack, and the left bumper (Xbox: LB, PS: L1) to counter. Swordsman: Players can use two buttons (Xbox: X/Y, PS: □/△) to attack, and the right trigger (Xbox: RT, PS: R2) to shoot and counter.

The "Quick Counter" feature can now be assigned to custom buttons. The features "Ranged Shoot" and "Aim" now can be assigned to custom buttons. Pressing "LS/RS" (Xbox) or "L3/R3" (PS) now can be assigned to custom buttons. The features "Pick up/Use", "Swap", "Discard" and "Mark/Hint/Request" when opening the bag now can be assigned to custom buttons. Players now can remap "skills" with a single button, but "ultimates" still require the combination. Adjusted "Pick up/Use" when opening the bag to the round button (Xbox: A, PS: ×), and "Swap" to the round button (Xbox: X, PS: □). Temporarily canceled the controller vibration during the second-stage charging of Bow, or when the counterstrike succeeds, or the Health bar turns red. Adjusted the mechanism of customizable buttons: Now, changes made in any default preset will be saved to a new button layout preset named "Custom ". Due to the collision with the original mechanism (Default 1 and Default 2 can be changed into a new "Custom" preset respectively), the original custom presets will no longer be maintained.

Ⅱ. New Feature for Ref Spectate

When in player’s view or the following view, tap C (Xbox: RB, PS: R1) to get sight of the Health Bar seen by the target you spectate in real-time.

Out-Game Adjustments

Ⅰ. Friends

Added mode and match duration checking features to Friend List.

Ⅱ. Rank

The growth of hero, survival and knockout points now is restricted by the rank points of the current mode only, instead of the higher one between the current mode and its corresponding Herald’s Trial.

//Dev Note: When points reach or exceed the rank points of corresponding modes, the growth rate will be significantly decreased.

Ⅲ. Settlement Page

Optimized the Settlement page and added a Stats Pentagon to assess the player’s performance from various dimensions in a match.

Ⅳ. Hero Stats

The performance evaluation of the Hero Stats in the last 12 matches will become more accurate.

(Due to the adjustment of the data structure, the rating of the Hero Stats will not be displayed after the update until the next day. We apologize for the inconvenience.)

Feature Optimization

Ⅰ. Client

Optimized the multi-threading logic of some textures to reduce picture stuttering and increase FPS. Optimized the logic for loading some disk resources to reduce in-game stuttering caused by resource loading. Optimized the preloading of some special effects to reduce the game lagging.

Ⅱ. In-game Adjustments

Optimized the performance of the target hit by [Switch: Bow]. Optimized the interaction between some Gestures and Shop, Soul Altars and Cairns. Optimized the interaction with some buildings. Optimized the hit feel of Spear when chaining other strikes after falling from a height.

Ⅲ. Out-game Adjustments

Optimized the light performance of some Backgrounds.

Store Updates

I. Added New Packs

Added the Matari exclusive pack [Astral Chaser]. Contains Matari legendary outfit [Xuan-Yuan Sword·Tuoba Yu'er] and legendary hairstyle [Yu'er]. Original price: 2,600 Gold. Current price: 1,850 Gold. Added the Yueshan exclusive pack [Revered Blade]. Contains Yueshan legendary outfit [Xuan-Yuan Sword·Chen Jingchou] and legendary hairstyle [Jingchou]. Original price: 2,600 Gold. Current price: 1,850 Gold.

II. Discount Update Katana legendary skin [Dragonforce Koi·Chrysanthemum] has returned to its original price of 1,500 Gold. Spear legendary skin [Dragonforce Koi·Skywards] has returned to its original price of 1,500 Gold. Longsword legendary skin [Dragonforce Koi·Green Bamboo] has returned to its original price of 1,500 Gold. Grappling Hook legendary skin [Flying Squirrel] has returned to its original price of 4,200 Gold. Wuchen legendary outfit [Incompletion Robe] has returned to its original price of 1,800 Gold. Valda Cui legendary outfit [Tsunami] has returned to its original price of 1,800 Gold.

III. New Items Added the new Xuan-Yuan Crossover - Longsword legendary skin [Xuan-Yuan Sword]. Original price: 1,500 Gold. Current price: 1,250 Gold. Added Kurumi legendary Card-Pose [Omni’s Nightmare·Spooky!]. Original price: 800 Gold. Current price: 600 Gold. Added Temulch legendary Accessory [Wolf Tail]. Original price: 900 Gold. Current price: 720 Gold. Added Temulch legendary Accessory [Wolf Ears]. Original price: 1,200 Gold. Current price: 960 Gold.

Bug Fixes

Ⅰ. Weapon-related Bugs