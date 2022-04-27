Patch 1.2 is here!

It has finally happened! Patch 1.2 is now LIVE, and Azar is ready to face you in the arena.

We know it has been a while since the last patch and we were quiet, that because we were busy working on Azar and the other features of patch 1.2 alongside other back-stage things.

We will soon post an update on future plans.

Patch 1.2 Content

Azar boss battle

This foul creature was summoned by Ayziz's dark power straight from the fiery pits of hell.

Known for his minion summoning abilities and his sensitivity regarding his personal space.

Azar has the following skills:

Disarm Immunity - Azar is immune to the "Disarm" skill.

Proximity Burst - Every few turns, if there are any adjacent warriors, Azar will emit a strong force from his body hurting warriors and destroying tiles in the blast radius.

Meteor Shower - Every few turns, if there are no adjacent warriors, Azar will throw meteors around and on his foes, hurting the warriors and destroying the tiles in the blast zone.

Raise Minions - Azar will raise minions to help him eradicate his foes in battle. The more minions there is the more damage resistant he becomes.

Healing Touch - Every minion will heal Azar at the start of their turn.

Azar will drop the following gem shards:

First victory rewards:

Tier 1 - 10 Fire shards.

Tier 2 - 20 Fire shards.

Tier 3 - 50 Fire shards.

Tier 4 - 100 Fire shards.

Daily victory rewards:

Tier 1 - 5 Fire shards.

Tier 2 - 10 Fire shards.

Tier 3 - 20 Fire shards.

Tier 4 - 40 Fire shards.

Leaderboard gem shards

From now on, the chest daily reward you receive from your leaderboard rank will grant you gem shards as well!

Sudden Death Poison

When the sudden death reached the final wave in battle, all warriors will become poisoned and will receive more damage each turn.

Controller Support

We have added basic controller support that allows you to use your controller as a mouse.

Move the cursor using the joystick, and press the A/X button as left-click and the B/O button as right-click.

And of course, we added vibration :)

United States Server

We received a lot of feedback from you about the lack of a US Server, so we added it!

You can choose your region in the options menu.

Patch notes:

New Features

Added Azar boss battle.

Added gem shards to leaderboard rewards.

Added Unite States server in the regions section in the options.

Added controller support - you can now use your controller as a mouse.

Added another layer of security against code tampering.

Added a new achievement - That's the evilest thing I can imagine: Kill your fallen opponent an offer after he offered the exact amount you counter-offered.

When the sudden death reached the final wave, all warriors will become poisoned and will receive more damage each turn.

Gameplay

Gem shards received from Boss battles will now be granted in the chest you receive.

You will now gain or lose a 20% MMR score When fighting an AI opponent in a Brutal match, compared to a human opponent.

Active Skills in battle will now show the correct reason they are disabled when trying to activate them.

AI Opponents should be more reasonable when trying to haggle with them in the Mercy phase.

Bugs & Technical issues

When the party leader leaves the party match, another player becomes the host and party leader.

When the game disconnect while in battle, it will try to reconnect back as soon as the connection comes back.

Fixed an issue where a Steam API AuthenticateUserTicket error would appear when entering the main menu.

Fixed an issue where killing Dead Ned while a player is hypnotized would result in a defeat.

Reduced the game memory usage.

Improved the game optimization.

Fixed minor translation issues.

Fixed an issue where a warrior dying with Retaliate effect would result in a game de-sync

Fixed an issue in the Single Player where the "Humiliation at its finest" would not unlock when it should.

Fixed Rapid Shooter and Combo Attack de-sync issues.

Fixed an issue where Combo Attack and Continuous assault being triggered together would cause a de-sync.

Fixed an issue where your partner in boss battle would appear as an enemy.

Fixed an issue where you could show mercy to a boss by waiting for the timer to end in the Mercy phase.

Fixed an issue where the crowd throwing crowd buff would result in a game de-sync.

