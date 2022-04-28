 Skip to content

Bugsnax update for 28 April 2022

Bugsnax is live!

Patchnotes via Steam Community

It's time to pick up your utensils, Snak fans, because Bugsnax is available right now!

Check out our final release trailer to see what you're getting yourself into...

If that isn't enough to chew on, the Isle of BIGsnax Update is also live, and freely integrated into the main game!

We've been hard at work making this the best and biggest Bugsnax it can be. We can't wait for all of you to explore our weird little world, and we hope you grow to love its oddball characters and its many mysteries.

So happy hunting and remember;
You are whatever you eat!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/674140/Bugsnax/

