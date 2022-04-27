Hello everyone!

I recently made Update 2 available for testing on the experimental branch. The goal of the update was to make the game more beginner-friendly (while adding new content). After discussion with the brilliant community on the Steam forum and Discord channel, I decided not to replace the current version with the Update 2 build, but to include the best features and continue development in the direction that was approved by the community.

(However, you may find Update 2 enjoyable to play if you enjoy fast-paced gameplay. To try it, activate it in the experimental branch: Properties/Betas/experimental3 0.4.0)

This update contains some visual and quality of life improvements.

Added planet terraformation visualization.

Added new music tracks.

Quality of life:

Added button to change the min batch size of all routes at once.

Added global map zoom.

Added an opaque mesh in build mode to make it easier to build against a bright background.

Improved transparent wall visuals.

Added menu option to disable edge scrolling.

Added menu option to turn on the sounds of production machines in the distance.

Decreases the volume of the laser gun's firing sound.

Added text search in object/tech selection window.

Added text search in the ship/station list window.

Added ship roles filter in the structures list window.

Added 'move ship aside' menu option.

Added hotkey label to menu options (if available).

Updated F2 database view.

Improved construction cannon logic.

Enlarged the right notification panel. Redesigned notification icons.

Reduced the overall game size by almost 2 times due to the use of procedural planetary textures.

Expect the following small updates:

New step by step tutorial.

A demo version.

Improvements to the combat system, including fleet management and mass building of ships with a new shipyard logic.

New machines and resources.

Living metals that regenerate after being damaged.

After all the features of Update 2 are implemented in the main branch, I will conduct another major experiment to improve the logistics system. I see a clear request to make the gameplay more challenging and visually rewarding. I would like to try to remove teleportation from the game (too simple) and introduce a new way to move resources: direct connection of a ship to a station. On the one hand, this will require more effort to organize resource flows (smart design of user stations and ships, manual binding of ships to certain positions). On the other hand, it can be a very visual and enjoyable process. Of course, as an experiment, a decision will be made based on your feedback.

Thanks for playing and have a nice day!

Please let me know if you find any bugs. I will be happy to fix them as soon as possible.