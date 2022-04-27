Retirement Simulator V0.6.7 Updates

Hi, this is DoubleThink Studio!

We have just released a new update (V0.6.7) and made some further bug fixing and game optimization.

Bug fixing:

1.Fix the bug that if players complete three wish routes within two years, only two will be displayed at the game-ending;

2.Fix the bug that some players may not be able to stop the house demolition in the main storyline;

3.Fix the bug that some usable souvenirs are categorized as equipment items;

4.Fix the bug of the occasional screen shift in window mode;

5.Fix the bug that the square dancing part may be skipped directly after players watch the demonstration;

6.Fix the bug that some players may encounter certain screen display issues throughout the gameplay.

Thank you for your support and we will see you in the next update.