Retirement Simulator V0.6.7 Updates

Hi, this is DoubleThink Studio!
We have just released a new update (V0.6.7) and made some further bug fixing and game optimization.
Bug fixing:
1.Fix the bug that if players complete three wish routes within two years, only two will be displayed at the game-ending;
2.Fix the bug that some players may not be able to stop the house demolition in the main storyline;
3.Fix the bug that some usable souvenirs are categorized as equipment items;
4.Fix the bug of the occasional screen shift in window mode;
5.Fix the bug that the square dancing part may be skipped directly after players watch the demonstration;
6.Fix the bug that some players may encounter certain screen display issues throughout the gameplay.
Thank you for your support and we will see you in the next update.
Changed files in this update