Update 1.1.4 released

This patch aims to address imbalance problems such as Pengloom, Ice bonus, Poison bonus, Pengloom and Pengloom and to make the base game easier while making the extra difficulties more impactful

Difficulty Changes:

Endless wild Automon levels reduced

Non-endless wild Automon levels reduced

Non-endless boss Automon levels reduced

Difficulty modifiers are now as follows:

Difficulty 1 : Normal Mode

2: -2 Starter levels

3: 10% Champion Levels

4: -15% Non-combat healing

5: -1 Box size

6: 15% Wild Automon Levels

7: 1 Upgrade to a random boss automon

8: -1 Box size

9: 15% extra boss levels

10: No easy areas after 15

11 to infinity:

+2% Wild Automon Levels

+2% Boss Levels

+2% Champion Levels

-2% Healing (up to 50%)

You might notice that there is no exp penalty at all now - this is because it's pretty much equivalent to the enemies having more levels

Automons:

Base HP of all Automon reduced by 5

All monotype Automon abilities now upgrade with a rate of 1/2/3 instead of the regular 1/1.5/2. Florey is unchanged because it was technically already like this for him

Stats of many Automons changed, scroll to the bottom of the patch notes to see the details

Areas:

Legendary areas now can't appear in areas 11, 21 and 31.

Bosses:

Block now can't be the first boss (thematic fail, I know)

Endika, Stephen and Block are now 20% more likely to be chosen as the next boss (to offset the fact that they can't show up as boss #6, #1 and #1 respectively)

Default Champions now have 3 badges of different types

Ice Champion team reworked so that her secondary types are Grass and Rock instead of Wind and Rock (Wind was previously overrepresented in Champion teams, Grass was underrepresented)

Party bonuses:

Wind bonus from 75% SPD to 60%

Fire bonus per tier from 5% to 6%

Ice bonus per tier from 12% to 10%

Poison bonus reduced by flat 0.5

Other:

Few words added to random seed title

Bug Types:

Florey's ability not working for bosses

Champion's music not stopping on loss

Absurdly specific stat changes for nerds:

Ladybuff: SPD from 125 to 140, ability from 6/9/12 to 5/10/15

Rathium: ability from 4/6/8 to 3/6/9

Blamtern: ATK from 130 to 140, ability from 150/225/300 to 150/300/450

Rockover: HP from 75 to 20, ATK from 100 to 150, DEF from 140 to 40, ability from 2/3/4 to 3/6/9

Chilock: DEF from 130 to 150, ability from 7/10.5/14 to 6/12/18

Pengloom: ATK from 70 to 60, SPD from 85 to 75

Jazzap: ATK from 60 to 65, SPD from 130 to 120, ability from 2/3/4 to 3/4.5/6

Sablead: ATK from 115 to 110

Eatoad: ability from 30/45/60 to 50/75/100

Fremon: ability from 3/4.5/6 to 3/6/9

Chompice: HP from 130 to 125

Spookorch: ATK from 140 to 150

Angrus: HP from 100 to 110, ability from 40/60/80 to 33/66/100

Batorm: ATK from 100 to 120, DEF from 90 to 60

Floatox: DEF from 125 to 120, SPD from 90 to 85

Punchic: ability from 10/7.5/6 to 10/7.5/5 (more of a bug fix than rebalance)

Turtroll: DEF from 140 to 135

Noxeed: HP from 110 to 100, SPD from 70 to 50, ability from 3/4.5/6 to 2/4/6

Paravour: HP from 110 to 90, ATK from 120 to 140

Weedge: ability from 20/30/40 to 20/40/60

Fironek: HP from 130 to 125, ATK from 100 to 105, DEF from 80 to 85, SPD from 105 to 110, ability from 30/45/60 to 30/60/90

Clamity: DEF from 125 to 120, ability from 40/60/80 to 40/80/120

Ramblast: HP from 70 to 80, ability from 24/18/12 to 18/12/6

Shiecken: DEF from 130 to 125, SPD from 110 to 100

Goolect: ability from 8/12/16 to 6/9/12

Armorillo: DEF from 170 to 150

Butterage: ATK from 115 to 105

Eelergy: HP from 220 to 210, ATK from 60 to 65

As usual, report bugs and send feedback on Twitter or the Steam Discussion hub. Both are checked regularly.