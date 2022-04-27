Update 1.1.4 released

This patch aims to address imbalance problems such as Pengloom, Ice bonus, Poison bonus, Pengloom and Pengloom and to make the base game easier while making the extra difficulties more impactful
Difficulty Changes:
-
Endless wild Automon levels reduced
-
Non-endless wild Automon levels reduced
-
Non-endless boss Automon levels reduced
-
Difficulty modifiers are now as follows:
Difficulty 1 : Normal Mode
2: -2 Starter levels
3: 10% Champion Levels
4: -15% Non-combat healing
5: -1 Box size
6: 15% Wild Automon Levels
7: 1 Upgrade to a random boss automon
8: -1 Box size
9: 15% extra boss levels
10: No easy areas after 15
11 to infinity:
+2% Wild Automon Levels
+2% Boss Levels
+2% Champion Levels
-2% Healing (up to 50%)
You might notice that there is no exp penalty at all now - this is because it's pretty much equivalent to the enemies having more levels
Automons:
- Base HP of all Automon reduced by 5
- All monotype Automon abilities now upgrade with a rate of 1/2/3 instead of the regular 1/1.5/2. Florey is unchanged because it was technically already like this for him
- Stats of many Automons changed, scroll to the bottom of the patch notes to see the details
Areas:
- Legendary areas now can't appear in areas 11, 21 and 31.
Bosses:
- Block now can't be the first boss (thematic fail, I know)
- Endika, Stephen and Block are now 20% more likely to be chosen as the next boss (to offset the fact that they can't show up as boss #6, #1 and #1 respectively)
- Default Champions now have 3 badges of different types
- Ice Champion team reworked so that her secondary types are Grass and Rock instead of Wind and Rock (Wind was previously overrepresented in Champion teams, Grass was underrepresented)
Party bonuses:
- Wind bonus from 75% SPD to 60%
- Fire bonus per tier from 5% to 6%
- Ice bonus per tier from 12% to 10%
- Poison bonus reduced by flat 0.5
Other:
- Few words added to random seed title
Bug Types:
- Florey's ability not working for bosses
- Champion's music not stopping on loss
Absurdly specific stat changes for nerds:
- Ladybuff: SPD from 125 to 140, ability from 6/9/12 to 5/10/15
- Rathium: ability from 4/6/8 to 3/6/9
- Blamtern: ATK from 130 to 140, ability from 150/225/300 to 150/300/450
- Rockover: HP from 75 to 20, ATK from 100 to 150, DEF from 140 to 40, ability from 2/3/4 to 3/6/9
- Chilock: DEF from 130 to 150, ability from 7/10.5/14 to 6/12/18
- Pengloom: ATK from 70 to 60, SPD from 85 to 75
- Jazzap: ATK from 60 to 65, SPD from 130 to 120, ability from 2/3/4 to 3/4.5/6
- Sablead: ATK from 115 to 110
- Eatoad: ability from 30/45/60 to 50/75/100
- Fremon: ability from 3/4.5/6 to 3/6/9
- Chompice: HP from 130 to 125
- Spookorch: ATK from 140 to 150
- Angrus: HP from 100 to 110, ability from 40/60/80 to 33/66/100
- Batorm: ATK from 100 to 120, DEF from 90 to 60
- Floatox: DEF from 125 to 120, SPD from 90 to 85
- Punchic: ability from 10/7.5/6 to 10/7.5/5 (more of a bug fix than rebalance)
- Turtroll: DEF from 140 to 135
- Noxeed: HP from 110 to 100, SPD from 70 to 50, ability from 3/4.5/6 to 2/4/6
- Paravour: HP from 110 to 90, ATK from 120 to 140
- Weedge: ability from 20/30/40 to 20/40/60
- Fironek: HP from 130 to 125, ATK from 100 to 105, DEF from 80 to 85, SPD from 105 to 110, ability from 30/45/60 to 30/60/90
- Clamity: DEF from 125 to 120, ability from 40/60/80 to 40/80/120
- Ramblast: HP from 70 to 80, ability from 24/18/12 to 18/12/6
- Shiecken: DEF from 130 to 125, SPD from 110 to 100
- Goolect: ability from 8/12/16 to 6/9/12
- Armorillo: DEF from 170 to 150
- Butterage: ATK from 115 to 105
- Eelergy: HP from 220 to 210, ATK from 60 to 65
As usual, report bugs and send feedback on Twitter or the Steam Discussion hub. Both are checked regularly.
