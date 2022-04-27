"Monster Prom 3: Monster Roadtrip" has launched a demo!

Share · View all patches · Build 8632087 · Last edited 27 April 2022 – 16:46:10 UTC by Wendy

Yes, "Monster Roadtrip" demo is officially out.

This is a beast of its own, as you will see. The game still clearly feels like a "Monster Prom" game, but now it's a co-op survival narrative adventure!

Wishlist the game and find the demo here: https://store.steampowered.com/app/1665190/Monster_Prom_3_Monster_Roadtrip/

It's a thin slice of what's to come... but it's brimming with cool content. Go check and let's discuss both the demo and teaser in #monroad

Watch the first ever teaser of Monster Roadtrip here:



Please, remember to wishlist (even if you are a backer, it still helps) + share on social media & tell your friends.

We hope you like it! (: