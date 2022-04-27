 Skip to content

Spiral Clicker update for 27 April 2022

New update, Spiral Clicker 0.42

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey everyone. Spiral Clicker 0.42 is here, so here's what's new in this version:

  • Poledance scenes added for Delia, Susan, Olivia, Boomer, and Queen.
  • 10 convos added for Queen.
  • 8 convos added for Dominya.
  • 10 convos added for Liandra.
  • Darlene added to game.
  • 5 CGs added for Darlene.

For anyone who missed the previous announcement, updates have been slowed so that I can do bug fixes and optimization without fear of deadlines. In this update, I investigated optimizing the celestial plain to make it more stable. So, I'll be keeping an eye out for any reports to see if it succeeded or not.

If you enjoy my work, do consider supporting me on Patreon. Your support is what allows me to make my games. You get early access to new updates as well as high res versions of all the artwork in my games, as well as a few other perks so check it out. https://www.patreon.com/Changer

