Teamkill 0.1.5.7

Share · View all patches · Build 8631973 · Last edited 27 April 2022 – 09:09:24 UTC by Wendy

Don't mind the version skip, there was another build that only removed the April fools stuff, that wasn't published

Nothing exciting, just some fixes & hacks this time around.

Been making some progress towards being able to host dedicated servers, nothing to show for that quite yet but it's in the works!

CHANGES/ADDITIONS

Hit detection is now handled client-side to help the issue of higher-ping players having to lead their shots

to help the issue of higher-ping players having to lead their shots April fools voice packs have been removed

Lowered graphics requirements (Mostly related to antialiasing and shadows/lighting) -- graphics settings options still to-do, I'm sorry!!

FIXES