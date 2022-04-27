 Skip to content

Teamkill update for 27 April 2022

Teamkill 0.1.5.7

Build 8631973

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Don't mind the version skip, there was another build that only removed the April fools stuff, that wasn't published

Nothing exciting, just some fixes & hacks this time around.

Been making some progress towards being able to host dedicated servers, nothing to show for that quite yet but it's in the works!

CHANGES/ADDITIONS

  • Hit detection is now handled client-side to help the issue of higher-ping players having to lead their shots
  • April fools voice packs have been removed
  • Lowered graphics requirements (Mostly related to antialiasing and shadows/lighting) -- graphics settings options still to-do, I'm sorry!!

FIXES

  • Server now sends latest world state to connecting players instead of oldest.
  • Server now tries to wait until all players have spawned before sending a world state.
  • Spawn protection is no longer a host-exclusive privilege -- it should apply to EVERYONE now
  • Hide & Seek mode no longer uses spawn protection
  • Fixed game-mode settings not applying properly if mode was changed from the lobby screen
  • Fixed matches lacking music if host is using custom music packs clients don't have
  • Some fixes related to pre-game setup that wouldn't normally occur during regular play, but were causing issues behind the scenes. A LOT to fix here, still. Code is hard.
