Teamkill 0.1.5.7

Don't mind the version skip, there was another build that only removed the April fools stuff, that wasn't published
Nothing exciting, just some fixes & hacks this time around.
Been making some progress towards being able to host dedicated servers, nothing to show for that quite yet but it's in the works!
CHANGES/ADDITIONS
- Hit detection is now handled client-side to help the issue of higher-ping players having to lead their shots
- April fools voice packs have been removed
- Lowered graphics requirements (Mostly related to antialiasing and shadows/lighting) -- graphics settings options still to-do, I'm sorry!!
FIXES
- Server now sends latest world state to connecting players instead of oldest.
- Server now tries to wait until all players have spawned before sending a world state.
- Spawn protection is no longer a host-exclusive privilege -- it should apply to EVERYONE now
- Hide & Seek mode no longer uses spawn protection
- Fixed game-mode settings not applying properly if mode was changed from the lobby screen
- Fixed matches lacking music if host is using custom music packs clients don't have
- Some fixes related to pre-game setup that wouldn't normally occur during regular play, but were causing issues behind the scenes. A LOT to fix here, still. Code is hard.
