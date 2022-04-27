- Adjust the novice guide
- Modify the game plot
- Adjust Lu Wu's hatred distance
- The attack key supports long press
- Fix the bug of abnormal blood volume
- Fix the hover bug in the menu interface
- Fix the bug that flying swords have different flying distances under different frame numbers
- Fix some terrain navigation bugs and monster distribution
- Fix the bug of delayed display of experience
- Added magic weapon props system to enrich fighting methods
山海皆可平 update for 27 April 2022
Update on April 27th
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Changed files in this update