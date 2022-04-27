 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.

山海皆可平 update for 27 April 2022

Update on April 27th

Share · View all patches · Build 8631697 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  1. Adjust the novice guide
  2. Modify the game plot
  3. Adjust Lu Wu's hatred distance
  4. The attack key supports long press
  5. Fix the bug of abnormal blood volume
  6. Fix the hover bug in the menu interface
  7. Fix the bug that flying swords have different flying distances under different frame numbers
  8. Fix some terrain navigation bugs and monster distribution
  9. Fix the bug of delayed display of experience
  10. Added magic weapon props system to enrich fighting methods
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.