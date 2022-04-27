2022.04.27 DLC UPDATE ANNOUNCEMENT

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

On April 28th, 2022, DJMAX RESPECT V will release Muse Dash DLC.

Update will be processed from 2PM KST to 4PM KST and you cannot play the game while the update period.

After the release, the launch discount will process for one week.

For detailed information please check below.

Update Date : April 28th 2 PM KST - 4 PM KST (2 Hours)

※ During the update, the game will be unavailable for playing. After the update, please update the game in the Steam client to process the game properly.

Update Details :

> New DLC RELEASE

1. MUSE DASH DLC PACK



※Updated tracks will be added to RESPECT TAB.

> Bug Fix

Fixed issue where the game stopped randomly while playing specific tracks with MAX RANDOM Effector.

Fixed issue where the game's rating did not show properly on the result screen.

Thank You