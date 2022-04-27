 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.

DJMAX RESPECT V update for 27 April 2022

2022.04.27 DLC UPDATE ANNOUNCEMENT

Share · View all patches · Build 8631670 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

On April 28th, 2022, DJMAX RESPECT V will release Muse Dash DLC.
Update will be processed from 2PM KST to 4PM KST and you cannot play the game while the update period.
After the release, the launch discount will process for one week.
For detailed information please check below.

Update Date : April 28th 2 PM KST - 4 PM KST (2 Hours)
※ During the update, the game will be unavailable for playing. After the update, please update the game in the Steam client to process the game properly.

Update Details :

> New DLC RELEASE
1. MUSE DASH DLC PACK

> NEW CONTENT UPDATE


※Updated tracks will be added to RESPECT TAB.

> Bug Fix
  • Fixed issue where the game stopped randomly while playing specific tracks with MAX RANDOM Effector.
  • Fixed issue where the game's rating did not show properly on the result screen.

Thank You

Changed depots in test branch

View more data in app history for build 8631670
DJMAX RESPECT V PC Depot 960171
DJMAX RESPECT V SteamDeck Depot 960172
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.