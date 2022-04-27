It’s fixed! №49

In this digest we would like to tell you about our continuing work on improvements and fixes in the game.

Introducing “Privacy mode”!

There are many reasons why attention to your person may not be desirable. For example if you are a streamer and don’t want to be stream-sniped. Or maybe you are just an active player with thousands of annoying “fans”?

Now there is a solution to all of these problems in War Thunder! A whole range of functionality specifically for “go into the shadow zone”.

Game settings → Main parameters → Privacy and Confidentiality

In this menu you will find the settings which are related to your accessibility to the entire War Thunder community. The most noteworthy is the “Show instead of nick” function.

The nickname shown in this window will replace your real nickname in all places where it can be displayed, but only for you. For an outsider, a random nickname of letters and numbers will be generated each time you are in the battle. The only thing that can be saved in your nickname is the squadron tag.

Other settings are quite obvious and PC/Mac/Linux players with an active premium account can use the “Privacy and Confidentiality”.

Play with comfort but remember — even this feature will not allow you to escape from punishment for violating the game rules. Complaints against such players will come as before and on the server side and in the replays the real nickname will remain.

Top guns for the Ground AB pilots!

This change is something you’ve been asking for, for a long time. Aircraft for streak flights in the Ground Arcade battles sometimes might be inadequate in terms of flight and combat characteristics towards their opponents on the ground.

You’ve noticed that, we’ve noticed that, and now are happy to present updated aircraft and weapons for air combat in Ground AB. Now, starting from Battle rating 7.3, streak aircraft are much better suited to the BR of the battle, similarly with their armament. See the full list of vehicles available in the changelog for the update.

Enjoy top guns both on the ground and in the air!

Helicopter PvE is getting better

While one of the more recent game modes is gaining steam, we continue to make it better. You’ve reported instant start of the ground battles in close proximity to your helicopter, with AA guns running rampant immediately.

These reports are now acted on. Now you will have time to regroup from a dangerous zone, since the AA guns and vehicles will not be firing at will at their spawn.

Joining session signal is back

When the game balancer is looking for a battle that suits you best, you may Alt+Tab the game window to cast an eye on something else. Some time ago, the join session signal disappeared, and players might find themselves on the battlefield when the fight is already raging.

The annoying bug is located and immediately terminated for good. Hope now you’ll be ready for a battle in time.

More improvements

For this digest we have prepared a large set of useful fixes and game improvements. Be sure to read the full list below - there are many interesting things.

Once again, many thanks for all your bug reports that you submitted using our special service.

Ground vehicles

A bug has been fixed that allowed installation of naval decorations on ground vehicles (report).

A bug has been fixed where after turret traverse drive repair the visual model of the turret on some vehicles was aligned directly forward (report).

Aircraft

A bug has been fixed that prevented air-to-air missile launch while the IRST lock-on was enabled.

A bug has been fixed where hover mode could be disabled when switching to the “Controls” menu.

Ki-61/100 (all versions) — effects of high-speed airflow to the rudders were reduced in order to make a pull-out easier.

(all versions) — effects of high-speed airflow to the rudders were reduced in order to make a pull-out easier. JA 37 С — calibre of countermeasures has been set to 55mm (report).

— calibre of countermeasures has been set to 55mm (report). Wirraway — separate bomb drop has been added in accordance with “Wirraway Operation Instructions”.

Helicopter PvE

The delay between the start of the ground battle and activation of the AA guns has been increased. Players now have more time to react to the battle and leave a dangerous area.

Naval

A bug has been fixed where the reload time of hydroplanes landed on allied water capture points was equal to the reload time in mid-air, instead of the airfield reload time.

USS Arizona — a bug has been fixed where AI gunners weren’t firing the main calibre guns at the enemy.

Other changes

The setup of aircraft and helicopters in Ground Arcade battles has been reworked and complemented (see the full table):

-One aircraft setup in the BR range of 7.3+ has been changed to three setups in the ranges of 7.3-8.3, 8.7-9.7 and 10.0+.

-One helicopter setup in the BR range of 9.0+ has been changed to two setups in the ranges of 8.0-9.0 and 9.3+;

-Aircraft and aircraft weapon setups at BR 7.0 and below have been partially updated.

-One aircraft setup in the BR range of 7.3+ has been changed to three setups in the ranges of 7.3-8.3, 8.7-9.7 and 10.0+. -One helicopter setup in the BR range of 9.0+ has been changed to two setups in the ranges of 8.0-9.0 and 9.3+; -Aircraft and aircraft weapon setups at BR 7.0 and below have been partially updated. A bug has been fixed that prevented the found session notification sound in background mode.

Xbox

A bug has been fixed that caused turret twitch while switching from the commander’s sight to 3rd person view (report).

The current provided changelog reflects the major changes within the game as part of this Update. Some updates, additions and fixes may not be listed in the provided notes. War Thunder is constantly improving and specific fixes may be implemented without the client being updated.