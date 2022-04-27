Share · View all patches · Build 8631430 · Last edited 27 April 2022 – 08:46:03 UTC by Wendy

Create a certain Astria Inc. Character and be part of our Special Promotion Event!

Event Period:

04/27/2022 (Wed) 00:00 ~ 05/31/2022 22:59 (Tue) (PDT)

Reward Distribution Date: 06/08/2022 (Wed)

You may participate in Astria Inc. Special Promotion Event through the "Astria Inc." In-game event.

Event 1:

Users who will create Astria Inc. Character BEFORE 05/31/2022 will receive a Special Package Reward depending once the Event condition/s were fulfilled.

Note: Each Special Package contains different set of in-game rewards.

REMINDERS:

ALL USERS who participates and create Astria Inc. Character/s before 05/31/2022 will receive the Special Package reward. Depending on the number of participants, reward distribution date may be changed. Users are only entitled to get ONE REWARD PER CHARACTER.

Ex:

Create 2 Elias Characters = Get 1 Elias's reward Package

Create 1 Elias and 1 Charlotte = Obtain 1 Elias's reward Package and 1 Charlotte's reward Package

Rewards will be sent on June 8th. (May subject to change without prior notice)

If you have questions, feel free to contact our Customer Support.

Event 2:

The more Astria Inc. Characters you create, the more rewards you'll receive!

Cumulative rewards are waiting for you!

Condition 1:

Create 2 Random Astria Inc. Characters (Duplicate Characters are allowed)

Reward: For Strength, Wealth, and Honor

Condition 2:

Create 4 Random Astria Inc. Characters (Duplicate Characters are allowed)

Rewards: For Strength, Wealth, and Honor & FX Freestyle Legend Wish Box

Condition 3:

Create 6 Random Astria Inc. Characters (Duplicate Characters are allowed)

Rewards:

For Strength, Wealth, and Honor

FX Freestyle Legend Wish Box

[Z] AllStar World Wish Box

REMINDERS:

Rewards will be sent on June 8th. (May subject to change without prior notice) Depending on the number of participants, reward distribution date may be changed Duplicate Characters are ALLOWED.

Event 3:

Complete Raccoon Start Up Dash!

*Only those Raccoon Characters from Astria Inc. are allowed to participate.

If Ballers were able to complete all the essential missions available, they're entitled in getting ALL of the REWARDS!