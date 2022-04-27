Fursan al-Aqsa Update #2 - Build ID 8631137 - Apr 26, 2022 @ 11:04pm

List of Changes:

I fixed the staircase bug on Mission 8 - Lahav Warship

Summary:

After many player's comments and bug reports, I realized that indeed the staircase which leads the player to enter the ship on Mission 8 has a collision bug which makes hard for the player to climp up the stairs, except by double jumping. What happened is that Unreal Engine 3 Poly Collision System takes in consideration the actual frame rate to calculate some of it's physics, and in lower frame rates this calculus is not very accurate. What means is that on my sh****ty Vaio Notebook from 2009, my game runs at 20-25fps, and on this extreme low framerate the engine does not calculate the polygonal collision with accuracy, which makes the game ignore some of the steps of the staircase while climbing, which is the reason why on my end I was not able to spot this bug. However, as a temporary solution, to allow players to enjoy the campaign, I simply removed the need to climb the staircase, which means, as soon as you get the swimming equipment, and plant the c4 bombs, you just need to get close to the staircase platform and the game will trigger the arrest cutscene, and after the cutscene ends, the player is inside the ship.