Splinters of Regret is live! You can now play the whole game from start to finish! We are super excited to officially release it.

Some of the things added include:

Various atmospheric ice and lava environments

Enemy hordes that operate in rounds

New environment hazards.

New items and artifacts.

...and more!

Thank you for supporting our student-made game, and we hope you enjoy it!