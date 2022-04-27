Beta Update 2022/4/27

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

This is Beta version, we cannot guarantee compatibility of save data, etc.

before playing the beta version,

Users\username\AppData\LocalLow\59Studio\WizardryFoV2\savedata

You can back up your saved data from above location.

If you agree to the above, right click on "Wizardry: The Five Ordeals" in the Steam library, select properties, and enter the password "IReadAnnounce" in the beta tab. The "publicbeta" version can be selected. This will automatically update the system, and you can also return to the current normal version by selecting no beta from the Beta tab. However, we will not be able to provide support for data corruption caused by version inconsistencies due to the use of this switch.

New

The new commands allow changing equipment during battle.

To be able to switch directly from the current character to another using the left/right key in various scenes.

Updates

If the weapon range is out of reach at the time of the attack, attack will now fail.

The number of pages is indicated in the Monster dictionary.

When examining treasure chests, the cursor now moves in order of priority from thief > ninja > other, in order of increasing probability.

More detailed error message for the "Collect Unidentified Item" command when the user does not have an unidentified item.

Fixes