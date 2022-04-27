Commander menu & Hiring mercenaries & Various improvements & Pre-Beta 0.8.2

Vikings!

Hello! Sorry for the delay with this update. Our team in Ukraine stays strong and we continue to push progress.

Today we are bringing gameplay improvements and new features. Some of them are currently only available in the Weapon Test mode, but will appear in Survival with a new map in the next patch.

And this new map will be a place where a lot of previously prepared mechanics will make sense and start playing together.

The new environment will be concentrated in terms of visuals and events. You will no longer need to walk from one point to another for a long time along a huge empty hill.

The behavior of animals and characters will improve significantly in the new landscape. The interactivity of nature and the dynamics of the weather will also feel better.

Pre-Beta 0.8.2 patch has arrived!

Added recruitment of mercenaries.

You can hire mercenaries to fight for you. All mercenaries are different and have their own characteristics: health, stamina, damage multiplier, inventory slots and salary per day. There is also one additional gold payment upon hiring.

You can go to the mercenaries chapter to see the list of available mercenaries. If you don't like them, there is an option to update the payment list. The list is updated on its own from time to time.

On the Weapon Test gold for hire can be found in chests and enemy pockets.

Added commands wheel to rule your squad.

You can give different commands to your squad using the new command wheel.

Now there are Charge, Follow me, Stay here, Make me laugh, Switch to fists fight, Auto mode.

The last one means that your squad will follow you, but it will have the freedom to decide who and when to attack. If you order just to Follow you, they won't attack anyone. Later commands will be supplemented with such as the shield wall, and the current ones will be enhanced with a variety of sounds and animations.

If you are killed, the warriors will protect your body until their last breath. This system also has safety measures in case they get stuck somewhere.

Added Commander menu.

A new tab where you can manage your warriors.

Check their stats, control pay, retire. Here you can keep track of who is alive and who is dead. Also, your warrior can be revived if you are near special places.

Added a Restart button to the pause menu.

This allows to start a new game in singleplayer or reset your current save files in the event of a critical problem.

Added exit from any in-game menu by Esc in addition to these menus buttons.

Added a new way to enter the Building menu.

Crafting and Building are now submenus of one common tab. By default, you enter the crafting menu with the R button. If you have a Hammer equipped and press the R button, the Build menu opens. With this new way, if you don't have a Hammer equipped and don't want to spend time to get it from your inventory to the hotbar, you can now simply select a structure from the Build tab. The hammer will be equipped automatically so you can build right away.

Added torch limit to prevent crashes.

Changed default feint button to Second thumb mouse button.

Adjusted clash to make it feel more fluid. Chopping wood has also become a little more enjoyable.

Fixed a bug when moving an item to your inventory from another with RMB does not stack.

Fixed incorrect impacts on some structures, such as the fence.

Fixed the effect of mouse scrolling on gameplay in the quest menu.

Fixed that wolves and bears do not attack, but trigger and run up.

Fixed a bug due to which the bear did not attack on the run in some cases, and it also became a little faster.

Decreased deer population.

Reduced the number of raid bots and made them less aggressive based on feedback.

Note: after adding or adjusting new content, in some cases, old saves may not work correctly with the new version. If you encounter a game-breaking bug, you can try clearing your save by clicking the new Restart button in the pause menu.

Skål!

Blackrose Arts