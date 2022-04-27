April 27th, 2022 KP Shop Item Update

Hello Chasers!

Here are the new premium items being added to KurtzPel on April 27th, 2022.

1. New ‘Season Pass 12’ will be added – 1,000 KP

※ Players can acquire the following items from Season 12 Pass: Checkmate Costume Accessory Cube, Checkmate Costume Select Cube, Supply Box (Checkmate), Character Appearance Change Ticket, Checkmate (Emote), Knight’s Advance (Emote), King’s Troop (Emote), AP +50% Boost (1 Day), GP +50% Boost (1 Day), Radiant Magic Stone, Random Dye Cube, GP, AP







<Checkmate>



<Knight’s Advance>



<King’s Troop>

2. New ‘Supply Box (Checkmate)’ will be added – 200 KP

Open up the new Supply Box (Checkmate) for a chance to acquire new Checkmate Costumes (All Karma weapons included) that emanate Chess Master’s Dignity.

※ Players can acquire the following items from Supply Box (Checkmate): Costume Weapon, Costume Outfit, Costume Accessory, Dye, Magic Stone, Resurrection Stone, Potion, Special Enhancement Stone





<Checkmate (Female)>



<Checkmate (Male)>



<Checkmate Great Sword>



<Checkmate Longbow>



<Checkmate Staff>



<Checkmate Gauntlet>



<Checkmate Dual Sword>



<Checkmate Giant Hammer>



<Checkmate Elemental Burster>



<Checkmate Soul Scythe>



<Checkmate Orb>



<Checkmate Sword & Shield>



<Checkmate Kunai>



<Checkmate Double Glaive>



<Checkmate Rifle>



<Checkmate Battle Axe>

3. New ‘Apostle of Greed (Raid) Additional Entry Ticket’ will be added – 20 KP

An entry ticket that allows 1 additional entry into ‘Apostle of Greed (Raid)’ after all 3 free daily entries have been consumed. The additional entry provides the same difficulty and reward as the basic entry does.

※ Players can purchase up to 20 additional entry tickets per account every week. The purchase limit will reset on Wednesdays at 01:00 AM (UTC+0). After Apostle of Greed (Raid) comes to a close, all unused additional entry tickets will be removed during maintenance on June 8, 2022.

