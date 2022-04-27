New build! https://wiki.arcengames.com/index.php?title=AI_War_2:Post_Completion#5.005_Threat_Properly_Threatens

Lots of fixes, and some balance tweaks. The threat counter shows properly again, which is probably the most notable fix in here. That was a recent regression. The second most notable fix is that some of the AI Eyes and similar in DLC3 no longer are quite so good at taking your lunch money.

A number of multiplayer fixes in here, several of which could lead to error cascades, so that's nice to have gone. A number of UI and mechanical fixes from SirLimbo and Tom Prince, and other general cleanup.

More to come soon.

Enjoy!