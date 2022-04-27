Ver 2.11.700 The Apex of Logic and Cardinal Scales Chapter 6

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

New Encounters

Mythos

・Added The Apex of Logic and Cardinal Scales Chapter 6.

・Added new maps and areas

・Added new background music

Symphony

・Added Symphony: Complex Dream - Subquest: "The Planet Eater"

Encounters

・Encounter Silver Striker Piercing/Water Force Edition... New Ally "Silver Striker" is available.

These Encounters each focus on four characters, including the Silver Striker, with either Water attack skills or Piercing attack skills.

You can encounter the following four characters (5★ classes) at a 1% encounter rate each (4% in total).

*5★ classes for other characters are not available

[table][tr][th]Piercing Force Edition[/th][th]Water Force Edition[/th][/tr][tr][td]Silver Striker

(Resif)[/td][td]Silver Striker

(Resif)[/td][/tr][tr][td]Laclair Another Style

(Blanc Meneur)[/td][td]Anabel Another Style

(Divine Paladin)[/td][/tr][tr][td]Yukino

(Utsutahime)[/td][td]Shanie Another Style

(Brunhild)[/td][/tr][tr][td]Cetie

(Agent)[/td][td]Shigure

(Watatsumi)[/td][/tr][/table]

・Fateful Encounter (Paid, 2 Times Max) is available.

・The "Ally Encounters" under Regular Encounters were updated.

Parallel Time Layer Ally: Silver Striker

・Added the Silver Striker's character quest.

You can play the Silver Striker's first quest even if you have not encountered her.

*The following quest requires you to have encountered the Silver Striker.

・Chapter 6 of Mythos: The Apex of Logic and Cardinal Scales must be cleared.

・The app must be updated to version 2.11.700.

Added Mythos to the Replay Story feature.

Go to the basement from the first floor of Time's Forgotten Stop and talk to the bard to check it out.

You can replay the stories from Mythos in the version 2.11.700 update.

Uncompleted Mythos will not be displayed.

▼Specified Mythos

・The Apex of Logic and Cardinal Scales

・Chapter 5

・Part 13 of the Main Story must be cleared

・The app must be updated to version 2.11.700.

*We are planning to add more chapters to the Replay Story feature in the future.

Campaign Information

・Chronos Stone Sale Information

・A limited time 2000 Chronos Stone package

・A limited time 4000 Chronos Stone package

▼Duration

April 27, 2022 3:00 (UTC) – May 10, 2022 14:59 (UTC)

*Each can be purchased twice

Achievement Reward (Chronos Stone) Bonus

・During the following duration, we've increased the amount of achievement rewards you receive when you start the Mythos: The Apex of Logic and Cardinal Scales Chapter 6.

[table][tr][th]Achievement: Crownless Citadel[/th][/tr] [tr][td]Chronos Stones x10 -> Chronos Stones x50[/td][/tr][/table]

Achievement: "Crownless Citadel" will activate after the beginning event scene is finished.

The increased reward amount will be delivered to your inbox.

▼Campaign Duration

From the version 2.11.700 update to May 27, 2022 14:59 (UTC).

Identified Issue

・There are cases where the time duration for the 2,000 and 4,000 Chronos Stones' sales are displayed incorrectly.

Correct: –5/10(UTC)

*The issue can be fixed by updating to version 2.11.700.

We have confirmed that restarting the app will resolve the issues.

Fixed the following issues

・The additional effect granted "when HP is above 80%" from Skill: Fire Rush granted by Grasta: Flame Crush was not activating.

・Text and display issues.

・Other small bugs.

Announcement

In the Ver 2.11.200 notification for Ally Encounter: Eva, the usage conditions and delivery dates for Destiny Tokens were only displayed in Korean.

To make up for this oversight, any unused Destiny Tokens delivered between January 28, 2022 3:00 (UTC) to February 28, 2022 14:59 (UTC) will be usable during the following period.

Destiny Token Validity Period: From the Ver. 2.11.700 update until May 31, 2022 14:59 (UTC)

Japan Version 5th Anniversary!

The Japan version of Another Eden welcomed its 5th anniversary on April 12, 2022.

In celebration of the 5th anniversary of the Japan version release, the campaign below will be held.

Encounters

・Star Dream Encounter (Paid, 1 Time Only)

In the Star Dream Encounter, after the 10 ally Encounter, you will receive a Star Dreams Piece that can encounter a 5-star class character.

The characters that are encounterable in the Star Dream Encounter and Star Dreams Piece Encounter are only those released as of version 2.11.500. Characters added in later versions will be unavailable.

Previously obtained Star Dreams Pieces cannot be used in the version 2.11.500 Star Dreams Piece Encounter.

The expiration date of the Star Dreams Piece is 30 days from the time of initiating the Star Dream Encounter.

Current Campaigns

・There will be a treasure chest that gives out 2 green keys, 1 red key, and 1 bold pulse every day in the Spacetime Rift.

Campaign duration: April 27, 2022 15:00 (UTC) – May 10, 2022 14:59 (UTC)

The app must be updated to version 2.11.700 or later.

Bold pulse: An item required to play Revival: Duel with the Past.

You will not receive bold pulses before unlocking the ability to play Revival: Duel with the Past.

If you receive the delivery from the Lynx delivery service before updating, you will be unable to receive the key cards or bold pulse on that day.

The treasure chest resets based on the timing of the Lynx delivery.

*You can collect more key cards and bold pulses than the normal limit, but if you exceed the limit, the key cards and bold pulses will not be restored as time passes.

・A gift of 1000 Chronos Stones!

Users who log in within the specified period will receive a one-time gift of 1000 Chronos Stones.

Campaign duration: April 14, 2022 15:00 (UTC) – May 15, 2022 14:59 (UTC)

A delivery from the Lynx delivery service

・Increased login bonuses!

・Chronos Stones x20 -> Chronos Stones x100

*Duration: April 14, 2022 15:00 (UTC) – May 14, 2022 14:59 (UTC)

・Whisper of Time + Whisper of Time Drop Campaign Now Open!



The corresponding encounter is accessible once a day during the campaign by using the Whisper of Time (Max 10 times).

Then, each time you initiate the Whisper of Time encounter, you'll receive a Whisper of Time Drop.

When you collect 10 Whisper of Time Drops, you'll be able to initiate a Whisper of Time Drop encounter (1 time only, 5★ class guaranteed).

Whisper of Time distribution period: From April 7, 2022 15:00 (UTC) to May 7, 2022 14:59 (UTC)

Whispers of Time and Whisper of Time Drops can be used until June 6, 2022 14:59 (UTC)

After updating to version 2.11.500 or later, the Lynx delivery service will deliver a Whisper of Time to you once per day on login.

When you have a Whisper of Time, open up the Gallery of Dreams to initiate the Whisper of Time encounter.

You can hold a maximum of one Whisper of Time at a time.

*If you already have one, even if the Lynx delivery service arrives, you won't receive a second Whisper of Time.

If you use a Whisper of Time received from before version 2.11.500, you won't receive a Whisper of Time Drop.

After updating to version 2.11.500 or later, if you have nine or fewer total Whisper of Time Drops and Whispers of Time at 15:00:00 (UTC) on May 7th, the Whisper of Time Drops will disappear between May 13th 15:00:00 and May 19th 14:59:59 (UTC).