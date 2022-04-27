Experimental Branch Update 0.7.2.0.G - "Heart" Major Overhaul

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

0.7.2.0.G

Experimental Branch

HEALTH

Player now has a health meter (instead of just dying after standing near enemies for too long)

Player starts with 8 HP, shown in the top left of the screen as a circle with 8 pieces. The health meter shows only when taking damage, or when looking at inventory by pressing TAB. When this meter reaches zero, the player will die.

A new death animation occurs when player is dead, where the player collapses [spoiler]and is attacked one last time by a screaming spirit.[/spoiler]

When player is at low HP, they will hallucinate.

At 3HP and lower the player will have a heavier head sway, and dirt effects will appear on the screen. They will also run slightly slower at 4HP and below [spoiler] but will actually run faster than normal at 1HP due to an adrenaline rush.[/spoiler]

Blessed rooms (talisman rooms) slowly heal player to max health by the player standing in them.

New Heart Talisman can also restore health (see "Talismans" section of changelog)

Zombies now strike the player, instead of killing with aura damage

When spirits damage the player, new graphics are displayed

Enemy attack/damage speed is determined by "Difficulty" setting from the main menu

Girlfriend's HP has been dropped from 30 to 7.

Girlfriend's HP can be restored by talisman rooms, as well as Heart Talisman's secondary ability.

TALISMANS

New Heart Talisman, which can either heal the player for 3HP immediately (primary), or create an aurea which heals over time with a small area-of-effect (secondary) which can heal both the player and the girlfriend.

Currently the Object Talisman cannot spawn Heart Talismans.

COINS

Coins have been added to the game, a rare collectible item which will be used for many optional but helpful features.

Coins can be collected from NPCs and quests, and can also be collected by spirits defeated by the Dispel Talisman's secondary ability "Talisman Slap". Object Talismans can also drop coins.

Coins are dropped or thrown by pressing the V key. Short press for drop, long press for throw, hold for very long throw. There are 3 levels of throwing power for coins. They can be picked back up after thrown.

If a coin is dropped in the black fog which spawns angered spirits (e.g. rooms with burning candles), the spawner is disabled, allowing the player to pass through. However, if the coin is picked back up, the spawner will become active again, triggering an angered spirit spawn.

More functionality for coins to follow in coming updates including secret coin-unlocked rooms, jukeboxes, bartering with NPCs, and more.

NPCs & QUESTS

All human NPCs now have random unique AI-generated voices. There are 37 voices total, and are assigned to NPCs randomly based on gender and age of the NPC's sprite.

Questgivers will have more to say to you after the quest is completed

Quests have new graphics which appear when quest is accepted

Quest items are now specifically stated by name when picked up (e.g. "GOT STUFFED CAMEL") instead of "FOUND IT"

OBJECTS

New small objects have been added, which add to the clutter of levels. [spoiler]Yes, they can be spawned with the Object Talisman[/spoiler]

Objects can now be moved around by the player by left clicking on them

Angered spirits now hurl objects through the air when close to them, sometimes creating a whirlwind of props

MAIN MENU & OPTIONS

Main menu has been completely revamped and remade from scratch

Player can now adjust mouse sensitivity [spoiler];0[/spoiler]

Player can cycle between 4 levels of graphics quality, in the hopes of reducing lag for players experiencing it

Intro can now be turned off before having completed it

Level generator on main menu now fully random (spawns the same exact levels as in-game), and cycles between random levels and songs as the player sits on the main menu for maximum comfy. It also has failsafes in place so the camera doesn't infinitely fly into space.

New graphic showing controls on the main menu, as well as when the player presses the zero key in-game

Placeholder for upcoming "Tutorial" mode on main menu

MISC

hiddenVisions intro images changed to have a total of 484 variations

Map now has a "paper" overlay effect

Every floor now has a name which appears in the lower left after taking a few steps into the floor. There are 988 unique floor names.

Dialogue has a black background to make reading easier.

New level type "Temple1" was included in this update by accident but I'll leave it.

New room type "room8" on some floor types, which is a square hallway which sometimes has a room in the middle of it, and sometimes spawns a wall.

_Pretty sure that's everything but I bet it's not - been chiseling away at this and losing sleep over it for the past couple of weeks, very excited to be sharing this build publicly.

Once I am sure health/difficulty is balanced, I will be pushing to the main branch and rolling this out as a major update, with bugfixes and additional content.

If you want to play this update and don't know how to switch to the experimental branch, you can follow this guide.

Feel free to report any bugs, ideas, feedback, screenshots, etc on the Steam discussion page. You can also feel free to join the hiddenVisions discord, or reach out to me on Twitter.

Thanks for playing and enjoying, I hope this update makes you pupe your whole pant.

So long for now.

-hV_