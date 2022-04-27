Early Access Patch Note ver.0.5.4.2

Share · View all patches · Build 8629922 · Last edited 27 April 2022 – 02:14:12 UTC by Wendy

Hello Swing Squad!

Here is the patch note for Swing Dunk ver.0.5.4.2

Dunk Training



■ Dunk Training has been added to practice dunks.

■ Click on the Play Menu > Training > Select Dunk Training.

■ Clear the 10 stages within 200 seconds to succeed.

Bugfix

■ Fixed a bug where the ball indicator was not displayed.

■ Fixed a bug where CPU usage was abnormally high in the Hover Spot (daytime) map.

*Your reviews and feedback are much appreciated as they will contribute to increasing the player pool!

Please update the game before playing.

Thank you

P.S. Make sure to follow us on our social media to get all the latest Swing Dunk news!

Discord : https://discord.gg/teh56QxqUc

Twitter : https://twitter.com/SwingDunk

YouTube : https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC6OHiq5AQgdrQV5t7kU46uQ

TikTok : https://www.tiktok.com/@swing_dunk