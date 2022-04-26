 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.

Dota 2 update for 26 April 2022

The Stockholm Major Approaches (ClientVersion 5248)

Share · View all patches · Build 8629249 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community


Another action-packed tour of the Dota Pro Circuit is drawing to a close. Now the top teams in Division I will gather in Stockholm to square off against fellow competitors from around the world. Congratulations to the teams that have earned the right to attend:

[table]
[tr]
[th]Region[/th]
[th]Teams[/th]
[/tr]
[tr]
[td]Western Europe[/td]
[td]OG, Gaimin Gladiators, Team Liquid, Tundra Esports[/td]
[/tr]
[tr]
[td]China[/td]
[td]PSG.LGD, Xtreme Gaming, Team Aster, Royal Never Give Up[/td]
[/tr]
[tr]
[td]Southeast Asia[/td]
[td]Fnatic, BOOM Esports, T1[/td]
[/tr]
[tr]
[td]North America[/td]
[td]Evil Geniuses, TSM FTX[/td]
[/tr]
[tr]
[td]South America[/td]
[td]Thunder Awaken, beastcoast[/td]
[/tr]
[/table]

The end of the tour also features a shift in divisional power, as the two lowest Division I teams in each region are relegated to Division II, and the two strongest teams in the lower ranks are invited to join the Division I contenders for the upcoming summer tour.

[table]
[tr]
[th]Region[/th]
[th]Teams Promoted[/th]
[th]Teams Relegated[/th]
[/tr]
[tr]
[td]Western Europe[/td]
[td]goonsquad, Alliance[/td]
[td]Brame, Nigma Galaxy[/td]
[/tr]
[tr]
[td]China[/td]
[td]Dandelion Esport Club, Aster.Aries[/td]
[td]Team MagMa, LBZS[/td]
[/tr]
[tr]
[td]Southeast Asia[/td]
[td]RSG, Talon Esports[/td]
[td]Neon Esports, Execration[/td]
[/tr]
[tr]
[td]North America[/td]
[td]5RATFORCESTAFF, felt[/td]
[td]Team DogChamp, simply TOOBASED[/td]
[/tr]
[tr]
[td]South America[/td]
[td]SG Esports, Wolf Team[/td]
[td]APU King of Kings, Balrogs[/td]
[/tr]
[/table]

The Stockholm Major hosted by ESL One kicks off on May 12, and tickets for the Main Event May 20 - May 22 are still available at www.esl-one.com/dpc — join the crowd and reserve yours today.

Eastern Europe Qualifier Tournament

Due to the terrible events of the war in Ukraine, we were forced to postpone the EEU DPC tour. Throughout this time, we've been talking directly with the affected teams to see if we can find a safe and fair way to resume DPC play for the EEU region.

As the result of these discussions, we've determined that we can run an EEU qualifier tournament, and the winners will be able to join their peers in Stockholm for the Major. The tournament will begin on Wednesday, April 27th, using a double-elimination bracket, and DPC points will be distributed in a similar way to what would have come from the league.

Supporters Club Sale


The challenges of the season have revealed the top contenders, and the Major that awaits them is nearly set to begin. Show support for all your favorite teams by joining their Supporters Clubs — now on sale for 50% off through the remainder of the tour. As always, 50% of every Supporters Club sale goes directly to the team.

Supporters Clubs are also a great way to load up on Fantasy player card packs — so you can ensure extra depth for your rosters before Fantasy unlocks for the Major.

Fantasy Preparation

During the League portion of the DPC Spring Tour, Fantasy was divided per-region so that players could primarily follow their favorite region to earn rewards. In the upcoming Major, teams from all regions will be coming together for international play, which may put participants that only have cards for a single region at a disadvantage.

To help avoid this, we've temporarily disabled opening card packs until the EEU tournament finishes and we know all teams slated to play at the Major. After that, any card packs opened will contain cards from all teams qualified to the Major instead of only a specific region.

Full details about Fantasy for the Major will be revealed after the EEU tournament is complete.

Extra notes

The following changelog has been automatically generated from GameTracking data.

Cosmetics

  • Modified Economy Item: Evil Geniuses Bronze Tier Support - DPC Spring Tour - 2021-2022
  • Modified Economy Item: Evil Geniuses Bronze to Silver Tier Support - DPC Spring Tour - 2021-2022
  • Modified Economy Item: Evil Geniuses Silver to Gold Tier Support - DPC Spring Tour - 2021-2022
  • Modified Economy Item: Gaimin Gladiators Bronze Tier Support - DPC Spring Tour - 2021-2022
  • Modified Economy Item: Gaimin Gladiators Bronze to Silver Tier Support - DPC Spring Tour - 2021-2022
  • Modified Economy Item: Gaimin Gladiators Silver to Gold Tier Support - DPC Spring Tour - 2021-2022
  • Modified Economy Item: Nigma Galaxy Bronze Tier Support - DPC Spring Tour - 2021-2022
  • Modified Economy Item: Nigma Galaxy Bronze to Silver Tier Support - DPC Spring Tour - 2021-2022
  • Modified Economy Item: Nigma Galaxy Silver to Gold Tier Support - DPC Spring Tour - 2021-2022
  • Modified Economy Item: Team Bald Reborn Bronze Tier Support - DPC Spring Tour - 2021-2022
  • Modified Economy Item: Team Bald Reborn Bronze to Silver Tier Support - DPC Spring Tour - 2021-2022
  • Modified Economy Item: Team Bald Reborn Silver to Gold Tier Support - DPC Spring Tour - 2021-2022
  • Modified Economy Item: OB.Neon Bronze Tier Support - DPC Spring Tour - 2021-2022
  • Modified Economy Item: OB.Neon Bronze to Silver Tier Support - DPC Spring Tour - 2021-2022
  • Modified Economy Item: OB.Neon Silver to Gold Tier Support - DPC Spring Tour - 2021-2022
  • Modified Economy Item: TSM FTX Bronze Tier Support - DPC Spring Tour - 2021-2022
  • Modified Economy Item: TSM FTX Bronze to Silver Tier Support - DPC Spring Tour - 2021-2022
  • Modified Economy Item: TSM FTX Silver to Gold Tier Support - DPC Spring Tour - 2021-2022
  • Modified Economy Item: Simply TOOBASED Bronze Tier Support - DPC Spring Tour - 2021-2022
  • Modified Economy Item: Simply TOOBASED Bronze to Silver Tier Support - DPC Spring Tour - 2021-2022
  • Modified Economy Item: Simply TOOBASED Silver to Gold Tier Support - DPC Spring Tour - 2021-2022
  • Modified Economy Item: The Cut Bronze Tier Support - DPC Spring Tour - 2021-2022
  • Modified Economy Item: The Cut Bronze to Silver Tier Support - DPC Spring Tour - 2021-2022
  • Modified Economy Item: The Cut Silver to Gold Tier Support - DPC Spring Tour - 2021-2022
  • Modified Economy Item: 4 Zoomers Bronze Tier Support - DPC Spring Tour - 2021-2022
  • Modified Economy Item: 4 Zoomers Bronze to Silver Tier Support - DPC Spring Tour - 2021-2022
  • Modified Economy Item: 4 Zoomers Silver to Gold Tier Support - DPC Spring Tour - 2021-2022
  • Modified Economy Item: Chicken Fighters Bronze Tier Support - DPC Spring Tour - 2021-2022
  • Modified Economy Item: Chicken Fighters Bronze to Silver Tier Support - DPC Spring Tour - 2021-2022
  • Modified Economy Item: Chicken Fighters Silver to Gold Tier Support - DPC Spring Tour - 2021-2022
  • Modified Economy Item: DogChamp Bronze Tier Support - DPC Spring Tour - 2021-2022
  • Modified Economy Item: DogChamp Bronze to Silver Tier Support - DPC Spring Tour - 2021-2022
  • Modified Economy Item: DogChamp Silver to Gold Tier Support - DPC Spring Tour - 2021-2022
  • Modified Economy Item: Quincy Crew Bronze Tier Support - DPC Spring Tour - 2021-2022
  • Modified Economy Item: Quincy Crew Bronze to Silver Tier Support - DPC Spring Tour - 2021-2022
  • Modified Economy Item: Quincy Crew Silver to Gold Tier Support - DPC Spring Tour - 2021-2022
  • Modified Economy Item: Team Secret Bronze Tier Support - DPC Spring Tour - 2021-2022
  • Modified Economy Item: Team Secret Bronze to Silver Tier Support - DPC Spring Tour - 2021-2022
  • Modified Economy Item: Team Secret Silver to Gold Tier Support - DPC Spring Tour - 2021-2022
  • Modified Economy Item: Team Liquid Bronze Tier Support - DPC Spring Tour - 2021-2022
  • Modified Economy Item: Team Liquid Bronze to Silver Tier Support - DPC Spring Tour - 2021-2022
  • Modified Economy Item: Team Liquid Silver to Gold Tier Support - DPC Spring Tour - 2021-2022
  • Modified Economy Item: Wildcard Gaming Bronze Tier Support - DPC Spring Tour - 2021-2022
  • Modified Economy Item: Wildcard Gaming Bronze to Silver Tier Support - DPC Spring Tour - 2021-2022
  • Modified Economy Item: Wildcard Gaming Silver to Gold Tier Support - DPC Spring Tour - 2021-2022
  • Modified Economy Item: 5RATFORCESTAFF Bronze Tier Support - DPC Spring Tour - 2021-2022
  • Modified Economy Item: 5RATFORCESTAFF Bronze to Silver Tier Support - DPC Spring Tour - 2021-2022
  • Modified Economy Item: 5RATFORCESTAFF Silver to Gold Tier Support - DPC Spring Tour - 2021-2022
  • Modified Economy Item: Entity Bronze Tier Support - DPC Spring Tour - 2021-2022
  • Modified Economy Item: Entity Bronze to Silver Tier Support - DPC Spring Tour - 2021-2022
  • Modified Economy Item: Entity Silver to Gold Tier Support - DPC Spring Tour - 2021-2022
  • Modified Economy Item: T1 Bronze Tier Support - DPC Spring Tour - 2021-2022
  • Modified Economy Item: T1 Bronze to Silver Tier Support - DPC Spring Tour - 2021-2022
  • Modified Economy Item: T1 Silver to Gold Tier Support - DPC Spring Tour - 2021-2022
  • Modified Economy Item: Arkosh Gaming Bronze Tier Support - DPC Spring Tour - 2021-2022
  • Modified Economy Item: Arkosh Gaming Bronze to Silver Tier Support - DPC Spring Tour - 2021-2022
  • Modified Economy Item: Arkosh Gaming Silver to Gold Tier Support - DPC Spring Tour - 2021-2022
  • Modified Economy Item: Lilgun Bronze Tier Support - DPC Spring Tour - 2021-2022
  • Modified Economy Item: Lilgun Bronze to Silver Tier Support - DPC Spring Tour - 2021-2022
  • Modified Economy Item: Brame Bronze Tier Support - DPC Spring Tour - 2021-2022
  • Modified Economy Item: Alliance Bronze Tier Support - DPC Spring Tour - 2021-2022
  • Modified Economy Item: Alliance Bronze to Silver Tier Support - DPC Spring Tour - 2021-2022
  • Modified Economy Item: Lava BestPc Bronze Tier Support - DPC Spring Tour - 2021-2022
  • Modified Economy Item: Lava BestPc Bronze to Silver Tier Support - DPC Spring Tour - 2021-2022
  • Modified Economy Item: Lava BestPc Silver to Gold Tier Support - DPC Spring Tour - 2021-2022
  • Modified Economy Item: Polaris Esports Bronze Tier Support - DPC Spring Tour - 2021-2022
  • Modified Economy Item: Polaris Esports Bronze to Silver Tier Support - DPC Spring Tour - 2021-2022
  • Modified Economy Item: Wolf Team Bronze Tier Support - DPC Spring Tour - 2021-2022
  • Modified Economy Item: Wolf Team Bronze to Silver Tier Support - DPC Spring Tour - 2021-2022
  • Modified Economy Item: PSG.LGD Bronze Tier Support - DPC Spring Tour - 2021-2022
  • Modified Economy Item: PSG.LGD Bronze to Silver Tier Support - DPC Spring Tour - 2021-2022
  • Modified Economy Item: PSG.LGD Silver to Gold Tier Support - DPC Spring Tour - 2021-2022
  • Modified Economy Item: EHOME Bronze Tier Support - DPC Spring Tour - 2021-2022
  • Modified Economy Item: EHOME Bronze to Silver Tier Support - DPC Spring Tour - 2021-2022
  • Modified Economy Item: EHOME Silver to Gold Tier Support - DPC Spring Tour - 2021-2022
  • Modified Economy Item: SHENZHEN Bronze Tier Support - DPC Spring Tour - 2021-2022
  • Modified Economy Item: SHENZHEN Bronze to Silver Tier Support - DPC Spring Tour - 2021-2022
  • Modified Economy Item: SHENZHEN Silver to Gold Tier Support - DPC Spring Tour - 2021-2022
  • Modified Economy Item: Xtreme  Gaming Bronze Tier Support - DPC Spring Tour - 2021-2022
  • Modified Economy Item: Xtreme  Gaming Bronze to Silver Tier Support - DPC Spring Tour - 2021-2022
  • Modified Economy Item: Xtreme  Gaming Silver to Gold Tier Support - DPC Spring Tour - 2021-2022
  • Modified Economy Item: Team Aster Bronze Tier Support - DPC Spring Tour - 2021-2022
  • Modified Economy Item: Team Aster Bronze to Silver Tier Support - DPC Spring Tour - 2021-2022
  • Modified Economy Item: Team Aster Silver to Gold Tier Support - DPC Spring Tour - 2021-2022
  • Modified Economy Item: felt Bronze Tier Support - DPC Spring Tour - 2021-2022
  • Modified Economy Item: felt Bronze to Silver Tier Support - DPC Spring Tour - 2021-2022
  • Modified Economy Item: felt Silver to Gold Tier Support - DPC Spring Tour - 2021-2022
  • Modified Economy Item: Black N Yellow Bronze Tier Support - DPC Spring Tour - 2021-2022
  • Modified Economy Item: Black N Yellow Bronze to Silver Tier Support - DPC Spring Tour - 2021-2022
  • Modified Economy Item: Black N Yellow Silver to Gold Tier Support - DPC Spring Tour - 2021-2022
  • Modified Economy Item: 5ManMidas Bronze Tier Support - DPC Spring Tour - 2021-2022
  • Modified Economy Item: 5ManMidas Bronze to Silver Tier Support - DPC Spring Tour - 2021-2022
  • Modified Economy Item: 5ManMidas Silver to Gold Tier Support - DPC Spring Tour - 2021-2022
  • Modified Economy Item: Unknown Team Bronze Tier Support - DPC Spring Tour - 2021-2022
  • Modified Economy Item: Unknown Team Bronze to Silver Tier Support - DPC Spring Tour - 2021-2022
  • Modified Economy Item: Unknown Team Silver to Gold Tier Support - DPC Spring Tour - 2021-2022
  • Modified Economy Item: beastcoast Bronze Tier Support - DPC Spring Tour - 2021-2022
  • Modified Economy Item: beastcoast Bronze to Silver Tier Support - DPC Spring Tour - 2021-2022
  • Modified Economy Item: beastcoast Silver to Gold Tier Support - DPC Spring Tour - 2021-2022
  • Modified Economy Item: Into The Breach Bronze Tier Support - DPC Spring Tour - 2021-2022
  • Modified Economy Item: Into The Breach Bronze to Silver Tier Support - DPC Spring Tour - 2021-2022
  • Modified Economy Item: Into The Breach Silver to Gold Tier Support - DPC Spring Tour - 2021-2022
  • Modified Economy Item: Nigma Galaxy SEA Bronze Tier Support - DPC Spring Tour - 2021-2022
  • Modified Economy Item: Nigma Galaxy SEA Bronze to Silver Tier Support - DPC Spring Tour - 2021-2022
  • Modified Economy Item: Nigma Galaxy SEA Silver to Gold Tier Support - DPC Spring Tour - 2021-2022
  • Modified Economy Item: Team SMG Bronze Tier Support - DPC Spring Tour - 2021-2022
  • Modified Economy Item: Team SMG Bronze to Silver Tier Support - DPC Spring Tour - 2021-2022
  • Modified Economy Item: Team SMG Silver to Gold Tier Support - DPC Spring Tour - 2021-2022
  • Modified Economy Item: Talon Bronze Tier Support - DPC Spring Tour - 2021-2022
  • Modified Economy Item: Talon Bronze to Silver Tier Support - DPC Spring Tour - 2021-2022
  • Modified Economy Item: Talon Silver to Gold Tier Support - DPC Spring Tour - 2021-2022
  • Modified Economy Item: Fnatic Bronze Tier Support - DPC Spring Tour - 2021-2022
  • Modified Economy Item: Fnatic Bronze to Silver Tier Support - DPC Spring Tour - 2021-2022
  • Modified Economy Item: Fnatic Silver to Gold Tier Support - DPC Spring Tour - 2021-2022
  • Modified Economy Item: goonsquad Bronze Tier Support - DPC Spring Tour - 2021-2022
  • Modified Economy Item: goonsquad Bronze to Silver Tier Support - DPC Spring Tour - 2021-2022
  • Modified Economy Item: goonsquad Silver to Gold Tier Support - DPC Spring Tour - 2021-2022
  • Modified Economy Item: Gorillaz-Pride Bronze Tier Support - DPC Spring Tour - 2021-2022
  • Modified Economy Item: Gorillaz-Pride Bronze to Silver Tier Support - DPC Spring Tour - 2021-2022
  • Modified Economy Item: Gorillaz-Pride Silver to Gold Tier Support - DPC Spring Tour - 2021-2022
  • Modified Economy Item: Army Geniuses Bronze Tier Support - DPC Spring Tour - 2021-2022
  • Modified Economy Item: Army Geniuses Bronze to Silver Tier Support - DPC Spring Tour - 2021-2022
  • Modified Economy Item: Army Geniuses Silver to Gold Tier Support - DPC Spring Tour - 2021-2022
  • Modified Economy Item: BOOM Esports Bronze Tier Support - DPC Spring Tour - 2021-2022
  • Modified Economy Item: BOOM Esports Bronze to Silver Tier Support - DPC Spring Tour - 2021-2022
  • Modified Economy Item: BOOM Esports Silver to Gold Tier Support - DPC Spring Tour - 2021-2022
  • Modified Economy Item: UD VESSUWAN Bronze Tier Support - DPC Spring Tour - 2021-2022
  • Modified Economy Item: UD VESSUWAN Bronze to Silver Tier Support - DPC Spring Tour - 2021-2022
  • Modified Economy Item: UD VESSUWAN Silver to Gold Tier Support - DPC Spring Tour - 2021-2022
  • Modified Economy Item: The Apes E-Sport Bronze Tier Support - DPC Spring Tour - 2021-2022
  • Modified Economy Item: The Apes E-Sport Bronze to Silver Tier Support - DPC Spring Tour - 2021-2022
  • Modified Economy Item: The Apes E-Sport Silver to Gold Tier Support - DPC Spring Tour - 2021-2022
  • Modified Economy Item: Dandelion Esport Club Bronze Tier Support - DPC Spring Tour - 2021-2022
  • Modified Economy Item: Dandelion Esport Club Bronze to Silver Tier Support - DPC Spring Tour - 2021-2022
  • Modified Economy Item: Dandelion Esport Club Silver to Gold Tier Support - DPC Spring Tour - 2021-2022
  • Modified Economy Item: iG.Vitality Bronze Tier Support - DPC Spring Tour - 2021-2022
  • Modified Economy Item: iG.Vitality Bronze to Silver Tier Support - DPC Spring Tour - 2021-2022
  • Modified Economy Item: iG.Vitality Silver to Gold Tier Support - DPC Spring Tour - 2021-2022
  • Modified Economy Item: Winter Bear Bronze Tier Support - DPC Spring Tour - 2021-2022
  • Modified Economy Item: Winter Bear Bronze to Silver Tier Support - DPC Spring Tour - 2021-2022
  • Modified Economy Item: Winter Bear Silver to Gold Tier Support - DPC Spring Tour - 2021-2022

Changed files in this update

Dota 2 Content Depot 373301
  • Loading history…
Dota 2 Win64 Depot 373303
  • Loading history…
Dota 2 Mac Depot 373304
  • Loading history…
Dota 2 Linux Depot 373306
  • Loading history…
Dota 2 Workshop tools Depot 381450
  • Loading history…
Dota 2 Content 6 Depot 381455
  • Loading history…
Dota 2 Vulkan Win64 Depot 401536
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.