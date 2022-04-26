The Stockholm Major Approaches (ClientVersion 5248)



Another action-packed tour of the Dota Pro Circuit is drawing to a close. Now the top teams in Division I will gather in Stockholm to square off against fellow competitors from around the world. Congratulations to the teams that have earned the right to attend:

[table]

[tr]

[th]Region[/th]

[th]Teams[/th]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]Western Europe[/td]

[td]OG, Gaimin Gladiators, Team Liquid, Tundra Esports[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]China[/td]

[td]PSG.LGD, Xtreme Gaming, Team Aster, Royal Never Give Up[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]Southeast Asia[/td]

[td]Fnatic, BOOM Esports, T1[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]North America[/td]

[td]Evil Geniuses, TSM FTX[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]South America[/td]

[td]Thunder Awaken, beastcoast[/td]

[/tr]

[/table]

The end of the tour also features a shift in divisional power, as the two lowest Division I teams in each region are relegated to Division II, and the two strongest teams in the lower ranks are invited to join the Division I contenders for the upcoming summer tour.

[table]

[tr]

[th]Region[/th]

[th]Teams Promoted[/th]

[th]Teams Relegated[/th]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]Western Europe[/td]

[td]goonsquad, Alliance[/td]

[td]Brame, Nigma Galaxy[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]China[/td]

[td]Dandelion Esport Club, Aster.Aries[/td]

[td]Team MagMa, LBZS[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]Southeast Asia[/td]

[td]RSG, Talon Esports[/td]

[td]Neon Esports, Execration[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]North America[/td]

[td]5RATFORCESTAFF, felt[/td]

[td]Team DogChamp, simply TOOBASED[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]South America[/td]

[td]SG Esports, Wolf Team[/td]

[td]APU King of Kings, Balrogs[/td]

[/tr]

[/table]

The Stockholm Major hosted by ESL One kicks off on May 12, and tickets for the Main Event May 20 - May 22 are still available at www.esl-one.com/dpc — join the crowd and reserve yours today.

Eastern Europe Qualifier Tournament

Due to the terrible events of the war in Ukraine, we were forced to postpone the EEU DPC tour. Throughout this time, we've been talking directly with the affected teams to see if we can find a safe and fair way to resume DPC play for the EEU region.

As the result of these discussions, we've determined that we can run an EEU qualifier tournament, and the winners will be able to join their peers in Stockholm for the Major. The tournament will begin on Wednesday, April 27th, using a double-elimination bracket, and DPC points will be distributed in a similar way to what would have come from the league.

Supporters Club Sale



The challenges of the season have revealed the top contenders, and the Major that awaits them is nearly set to begin. Show support for all your favorite teams by joining their Supporters Clubs — now on sale for 50% off through the remainder of the tour. As always, 50% of every Supporters Club sale goes directly to the team.

Supporters Clubs are also a great way to load up on Fantasy player card packs — so you can ensure extra depth for your rosters before Fantasy unlocks for the Major.

Fantasy Preparation

During the League portion of the DPC Spring Tour, Fantasy was divided per-region so that players could primarily follow their favorite region to earn rewards. In the upcoming Major, teams from all regions will be coming together for international play, which may put participants that only have cards for a single region at a disadvantage.

To help avoid this, we've temporarily disabled opening card packs until the EEU tournament finishes and we know all teams slated to play at the Major. After that, any card packs opened will contain cards from all teams qualified to the Major instead of only a specific region.

Full details about Fantasy for the Major will be revealed after the EEU tournament is complete.