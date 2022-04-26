Build Update 2 Unstable 2 Released

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Click here for help on accessing the Unstable branch!

Update 2 Unstable 2 has arrived! Just like Unstable 1, this patch adds a ton bug fixes and improvements, but most importantly, new content!

Some of the highlights of this patch are the new upgradable doggo houses, further enhancements to the new faith system, tons and tons of new animations, the resource rate calculator, additional resource bar configurations, a new spell/disaster (a comet!), really high quality new font rendering, and a ton of bug fixes and other QoL changes.

As with most of Rise to Ruins' patches, there's way too much to cover in a summary, so check out the changelogs and enjoy!

If you find a bug, you can report it on the Steam Bugs Forums or Discord!

Previous Update 2 Unstable Change Logs:

Update 2 Unstable 1

Resource Bar and Panel Changes

You can now set the resource filters to "rate", an experimental data view that gives you a rough idea how much of a resource is being consumed or generated over a given time period.

The right hand resource bars can now be customized by opening the resource panel and selecting various types between food, water, dirty water, gold, faith and energy.

The right hand resource bars now display a fill bar rather than just numbers.

The right hand resource bar can now display 4 items, rather than 3.

Faith and Influence System

Flowers can now generate near concentrated areas of energy on the map, and where essence moves heavily through.

Adjusted faith decay rates for all villagers.

Increased Essence Altar's desirability stat to 3.

Readjusted Cold Aura faith gains.

Now all villagers lose a very small amount of faith when another villager dies from any cause that isn't old age. Villagers who witness the death lose significantly more.

Standard and High Quality housing both now offer faith bonuses when upgraded.

Villager's mates now lose 25% of their total faith if they die.

Completely rebalanced influence amounts faith provides for all friendly mobs.

Healing Aura now provides much less faith to villagers already fully healed.

Now you gain additional/bonus faith if you use illuminate during an eclipse or blood moon.

Spell Changes

New Spell/Disaster added: Comet. A huge ice comet can now fall from the sky, causing catastrophic damage around it and digging a deep hole in the ground.

Tripled cost of God Wall spell.

Increased the cost, and cooldown, of the Holy Potatoes and Holy Wood spells

Increased the cost of the Harvest spell.

God Tower now has a 5 second cooldown.

God Tower now also has a new spell cooldown perks.

Harvest spell can now rarely generate trash when harvesting.

Temperature Influences

Adjusted several spell descriptions to mention their impact on region temps.

Meteor strikes can now slightly heat up the region for a short time.

Blood Moons now make the region excessively hot.

Full Moons now make the region slightly cooler.

Eclipses now make the region very cold.

Flame spell extremely slightly increases region temps.

Cold aura now slightly lowers region temps.

Storm spell now reduces the temperature when cast.

Miscellaneous Changes

Completely overhauled the entire font rendering system to greatly reduce texture bleeding at some interface scale settings, and added ultra high resolution fonts for users who use 2x scaling or higher. This should mostly be apparent with 4k and similar displays.

Tons of new animations added for villagers digging, picking up and dropping resources, and many old ones tweaked slightly.

Skirmish mode now starts with 20 +- 2 villages.

Slightly increased how much trash is generated when builders harvest rather than the dedicated harvester jobs.

The initial spawn in villagers now start with max hunger and thirst bars.

Initial resource spawn in can also spawn in food and water now.

Increased the initial spawn in resources from up to 32, to up to 64.

There is now a 1 in 50 chance your entire initial spawn in of villagers will be catjeet.

There is now a 1 in 200 chance your initial spawn in of villagers will also include doggos.

Doggo houses are now upgradable, and have new art.

Increased the amount of storage of all villager housing.

Changed "Ellen Page" to "Elliot Page" in the villager's name list (Thanks to ArcticFox011 for catching it)

Added tons of new speech bubbles to the game.

Changed death subtitle "Sometimes you eat the bear and sometimes the bear eats you." to "Sometimes you eat the rous and sometimes the rous eats you."

Tons of new death messages added.

Farmers can now terminate animal pregnancies when the village is completely out of proper housing for them.

You can now draw road selections overtop harvest resource selections.

"Needs" thought bubbles added, rather than seeing occasional floating icons when a villager has a dire need (starving, homeless, sleepy) there is now a thought bubble that follows around the villager.

Changed the missing icon icon to a better icon that you should never see unless I missed an icon and need to load a missing icon icon.

Towers and projectiles now rotate smoothly.

Nomads can no longer spawn on day 1, to avoid overwhelming new players with too much information.

Doggos are now more rare.

Very slightly optimized the animal spawn rate code.

Digging, clearing and removing road work now picks more randomized standing coordinates to work at.

The AI now automatically resets itself when you load an old save.

Bug Fixes