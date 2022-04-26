0.7.3.0 Update

Hello everyone from a new update of Winter and People!

In this update, we made some system, logical and visual fixes and additions.

To build a structure, you had to select it again each time. Now when you select a building, you can build it continuously until you stop building it.

The sounds of the towers were becoming more and more disturbing as their numbers increased. But in this version you can hear them whenever you want. You won't hear their loud noises unless you put your camera in close mode and get close to them.

The best way to tell when enemies are coming is to hear their footsteps. These crowded footsteps were repetitive. With a little tweaking, we were able to achieve a more realistic footstep sound.

We noticed that the enemies were coming very fast and got some feedback. That's why we've made some changes to the duration of enemy raids. They won't come as fast as before!

We know that many players have difficulty assigning their workers' occupations. In this version we have added an infobox that shows you how to assign workers to their jobs.

You may have noticed that when you click on a hut to assign a profession, it sometimes doesn't detect it. We have stabilized this system and you can assign professions to your people very easily.

You remember that when you click on a person's home and place of work, they say "my home" and "my work". We realized that it was very ugly and we completely redesigned it. From now on, his home or workplace will be self-revealing by flashing.