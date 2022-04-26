Fishing Vacation hot fixes(v1.6)

Hey anyone and everyone!

Scottie here, just pushing an updated build for the game that addresses a few things.

First, apologies to anyone who couldn't get the fishing downpat at the start, this is my fault as I haven't made the controls clear. The game now starts with a control screen!

I've also fixed a few minor bugs that have been brought to my attention. If at any time you come across any bugs or glitches, please feel free to let us know! We'll try our best to squash them as soon as possible.

Thanks to everyone that has given the game a chance, we appreciate you all so much!!

Until next time,

Scottie