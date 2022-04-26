 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.

Fishing Vacation update for 26 April 2022

Fishing Vacation hot fixes(v1.6)

Share · View all patches · Build 8628907 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey anyone and everyone!

Scottie here, just pushing an updated build for the game that addresses a few things.

First, apologies to anyone who couldn't get the fishing downpat at the start, this is my fault as I haven't made the controls clear. The game now starts with a control screen!

I've also fixed a few minor bugs that have been brought to my attention. If at any time you come across any bugs or glitches, please feel free to let us know! We'll try our best to squash them as soon as possible.

Thanks to everyone that has given the game a chance, we appreciate you all so much!!

Until next time,
Scottie

SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.