UI player death information, new item and various balance changes

Version 0.55509202

🎯 [UI] Upon player death, the suffered damage types as well as the biggest damage dealer is presented in the UI.

🎯 [Item] A new Active Auxiliary item called "Purger" has been added. It removes up to three random debuffs to all friendlies in an area around the caster.

🎯 [Item Event] A weaker variant (1 debuff purged) of the "Purge Debuff" area of effect can now also roll as an item event (on hit/kill/damage taken/activation of auxiliary item).

🎯 [Continuum Event] A new open-world Continuum Event has been added.

🎯 [Balancing] Frigate Hangar damage has been reduced by 50%.

🎯 [Balancing] The range of the Warp Field Generator (that enables teleportation) now scales with ship size.

🎯 [Balancing] On-board ship turrets now inherit all passive bonuses provided by their equipped weapons. This is reflected in the tool tip DPS statistics.

🎯 [Bug fix] Continuum Event properties in the full-screen map UI are now properly re-scaled and adjusted for arbitrary font scales.

🎯 [Bug fix] Fixed an issue related to invisible player warp gates for clients when playing COOP.

🎯 [Bug fix] Enemies further away from client players when playing COOP are now synchronized to clients. This should solve an issue related to incorrect enemy positions when playing as client given a sensor range higher than ~2000.

🎯 [Bug fix] Fixed an issue related to enemies and summons being incorrectly synched (and thus invisible) for clients when playing COOP.

🎯 [Bug fix] Fixed a physics collision bug for area of effect buffs that could occur on rare circumstances.