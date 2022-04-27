 Skip to content

Crush Crush update for 27 April 2022

The Icing On The Cake

Share · View all patches · Build 8628174 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community


Hey Panda Peeps!

Close your eyes and open your mouth for a taste of something super sweet. Wait, no - keep your eyes open. You won't be able to read the rest of this news post otherwise!

Bonnibel's Phone Fling is here! Experience a new and exciting wave of that sweet, comforting Southern hospitality. Because Bonnibel just can't get enough of you, sugar.

You can unlock this Phone Fling for 10 Diamonds once you've reached Lover level with Bonnibel. Your sweet Valentine gal has a sweet tooth, and she's craving her Marshmallow!

We love you so hard,

The Pandas

