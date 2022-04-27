The Icing On The Cake



Hey Panda Peeps!

Close your eyes and open your mouth for a taste of something super sweet. Wait, no - keep your eyes open. You won't be able to read the rest of this news post otherwise!

Bonnibel's Phone Fling is here! Experience a new and exciting wave of that sweet, comforting Southern hospitality. Because Bonnibel just can't get enough of you, sugar.

You can unlock this Phone Fling for 10 Diamonds once you've reached Lover level with Bonnibel. Your sweet Valentine gal has a sweet tooth, and she's craving her Marshmallow!

