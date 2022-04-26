It's time to let loose the dogs of war!

The day has come! It's time to open up the proverbial multiplayer flood gates for PCVR players. We've removed the code requirement for unlocking Multiplayer so that can stress all aspects of multiplayer.

Now we still consider Multiplayer Early Access (and its clearly labeled as such in the game) so if you run into connection problems or, well, any problems at all please don't hesitate to drop us an email at support@bitplanetgames.com and don't forget to include details as to what you saw (heck, a video would be even better).

Also, in this update we've added back in the recenter instructions for Index, Vive, and WMR controls.

Reverb players take note the recenter instructions that are shown to you are incorrect (this will be fixed in the next update). To recenter just click on both analog stick buttons simultaneously.

Also, in this update there are two additional Ring Course missions for the Phoenix at Uptown International. We now have a total of 291 missions! Enjoy!