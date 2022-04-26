Unity version

Game has been changed almost completely. Now it's a survival horror. We are still work in progress to improve your experience.

Play and program in the arcade room, explore the wasteland, find supplies and survive giant spiders.

Game is still in development, so subscribe and stay tuned. Game may change during the development.

We already have an XpCade project running on Steam, this prototype is going to be the base for the next update to it, when finished.

follow me on twitter

https://twitter.com/ginodp2015

@ginodp2015

learn program the arcade with theAdapter language,

Player control:

Keyboard:

WASD - Arrows : move and rotate

E: interact / hold to strife

Space: Fire

Q: Jump

Joystick:

Stick: move and rotate

Button 0: Interact

Button 1: Fire

Button 2: Jump

Programmable arcade:

Write theAdapter code in any code text editor.

Select and copy all the code in your clipboard.

Paste the code with E in the terminal near the programmable arcade

Check docs on

http://ginodipierro.altervista.org/wpadapter/?p=990