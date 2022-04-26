We are happy to announce that IRON GUARD is out on Steam today!

You probably didn't know, but IRON GUARD was originally a VR game. However, after releasing the game on PC VR and Oculus Quest 2, we decided why not make a PC version as well? So now you too can join the adventures of First Officer Graves and find out what caused the disaster.

As it usually happens, we’ve been rushing to finish the project and although we tested it as much as possible we could have overlooked things and therefore if you encounter any bugs please let us know. We will be glad to get your feedback. In the next patch, we plan to add some small fixes and improvements, as well as add support for gamepad controllers.

We are sure that you will especially enjoy our groovy soundtrack and as a bonus we released it for absolutely free, be sure to download it!

We wish you happy gaming!