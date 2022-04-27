Bugfix Update

v3.5.2

New

-A new Special Skin has been given to all existing players! (it will become available later as well for anyone that misses it now)

Fixes

-Fixed the movement bonus from Flyweight

-Fixed a critical bug in the backend which could crash the game

-Fixed a bug stopping offline Runes from being given sometimes

-Fixed a bug where, when Pairing with Steam, Steam would not always update the local save file until restarting the app

-Fixed a bug related to having duplicate items in the Memory Tree

Note that this build does break compatibility between Steam / Mobile!