v0.4.0 Update

Progress has been much slower than hoped, but it hasn't stopped completely, and pretty much all of it has been on the game's map, rather than new features. Since there's been a long time with no updates, I've decided to make the current version of the map available!

Keep in mind that this is still a work in progress version of the final map. As such, it currently contains many empty rooms, dead ends, portals that lead nowhere, petals that cannot be collected, and so on. In the future, much more will be added, changed, or removed from the map.

Free Demo

With the WIP final map being made available, the previous, smaller map will soon be added in a free demo version of the game.