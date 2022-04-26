v0.21.21 hotfixes

Hotfixes are smaller updates that usually are either bug fixes, localization updates, or other minor changes. It usually doesn't require a version change, which means people running a hotfix behind will still be able to join and play with people on the latest.
So far these have been:
- Updated language files with notice about missing translations. This makes it much easier for translators to update after a game update.
- Added more common chinese characters to the font when using the language.
- Added tooltip about translation coverage when hovering over them.
- Made launching the game ignore any system memory parameters.
- Traveling merchant now always sells the Potion Pouch.
- Changed wording on assign forestry zones tooltip.
- Fixed possible error in rendering worm health bars.
- Fixed rare crash related to hud elements.
- Fixed rare crashes when slow computers were loading levels with a lot of lights to handle.
- And a bunch of other very rare crash fixes.
I will keep updating this list for v0.21.21 if more hotfixes come.
Thank you for playing, and keep that feedback coming! :)
- Fair
Changed files in this update