v0.21.21 hotfixes

Hotfixes are smaller updates that usually are either bug fixes, localization updates, or other minor changes. It usually doesn't require a version change, which means people running a hotfix behind will still be able to join and play with people on the latest.

So far these have been:

Updated language files with notice about missing translations. This makes it much easier for translators to update after a game update.

Added more common chinese characters to the font when using the language.

Added tooltip about translation coverage when hovering over them.

Made launching the game ignore any system memory parameters.

Traveling merchant now always sells the Potion Pouch.

Changed wording on assign forestry zones tooltip.

Fixed possible error in rendering worm health bars.

Fixed rare crash related to hud elements.

Fixed rare crashes when slow computers were loading levels with a lot of lights to handle.

And a bunch of other very rare crash fixes.

I will keep updating this list for v0.21.21 if more hotfixes come.

Thank you for playing, and keep that feedback coming! :)