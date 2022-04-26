Default Settings change

The home UI is still being tweaked, and this update includes another change for that. Though the bigger change is Autopilot by default for new players.

There are two ways to play. "Power Vector" (click and drag controls for precision), or "Autopilot" for a more casual experience. We decided to have "Autopilot" ON by default because it is more intuitive in the beginning. Though, the "Power Vector" offers much more control and will make beating the game much easier.

A few things about "Autopilot". Right now, it is a very basic system, and most of the time you only get two hit angles. This can be frustrating at the end of a level. We will revisit "Autopilot" in the future to improve how it works. TIP: "Autopilot" allows unofficial controller support. (we will support controllers officially at some point)