Astonishing Baseball 21 update for 26 April 2022

Play with your friends

Build 8627091

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey baseball fans!

This week's update is quite big, and still, there's much more to come!

The first big new thing is the ability to play friendly online games with your friends. Ask for their baseball tag, and see who's the best coach!
This is just a first step, and it might be unstable, so feel free to share any feedback you have on this feature. Actual competitive modes will be added over time.

But that's not all! I'm also bringing you the Astonishing Cuisine Show!

Participate in the show with your chef, and try to win the huge training points prize!

Finally, rosters have been updated, so it's the perfect time to try to build a new team!

See you soon!

New features

  • Online friendly games (beta)
  • The Astonishing Cuisine Show is now available. Just hire a chef and wait for the icon to appear in the main screen!
  • Rosters have been updated

Bug fixes and improvements

  • Your Minor team will now generate a bit more training points with each win
  • UI fix for the leaderboards button
  • UI fix for the scenario and the career mode popups in the front office
