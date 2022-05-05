Share · View all patches · Build 8627065 · Last edited 5 May 2022 – 17:46:05 UTC by Wendy



Hey Zeus, take the wheel!

This Project Winter update includes a shockingly new global event - Thundersnow, a blizzard filled with thunder and lightning!

We’ve also reworked some of our social aspects with some new additions to the friends list and toxic management!

Do you think you can handle the thunder pressure?

Teaser: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DJXaakJa9VU

Full Sneak Peak: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=e_jb8wpvuN0

NEW FEATURES & GENERAL CHANGES:

New Weather Event - Thundersnow:

Thundersnow, like its real life equivalent, is a blizzard that produces lightning and thunder. This global event will cause certain electrical components to be inoperable until the Thundersnow passes.

Friends List Update

Now players can sort by online players, see who is already in a match, search for specific players in their friends list, and add friends or block users from other screens.

Toxicity Management Update

Additional improvements to how we handle player reports can be made to increase likelihood of positive player experiences.

Additional match data is now saved when players make a report

Added a report button to the “Recently Met” tab of the friends list

We now prompt frequently reported players to view community guidelines

Banned players are now notified of the reason for their ban and its duration

Players are now notified if a player they recently reported is banned.

BALANCE CHANGES:

Gun/Gunpart Balance Changes

The spawn rate of gun parts has been slightly decreased in bunkers.

Guns and Gunpart spawn rates have been slightly increased inside the Armory.

Some Stockpile objective requirements have been adjusted

The minimum required amount of Quick Disarm Kits has been increased

The maximum required amount of Landmines has been decreased

[Blackout] Hatches outside cabin tile will be disabled until first objective complete

KNOWN ISSUES:

Some Tutorial/Practice Mode prompts not accurate

Player's role shows as Scout after they've had their role stolen by an ID thief

Practice mode changes the players avatar to the original tutorial player

Some Limited Event Crate items are displaying 'None' instead of 'Limited'

Name Censoring not accurate across all Platforms

Bear traps may teleport back to cabin after use

BUG FIXES:

Fixed a bug where Traitor items can be consumed if a natural event occurs during it's countdown. Players will now receive the item back if there is room in their inventory.

Fixed Baby Step Achievement to apply to Practice mode on all platforms

Fixed UI issues after the cipher station is sabotaged, the UI will now function properly

Fixed remote sabotage being usable when first objective is not repaired

Fixed issue with the HackUses, BreakUses, and WolfTrapUses LiveTracker properties not resetting

[Consoles] Fixed issue where the on-screen keyboard would repeatedly open after opening text chat and a menu at the same time

Fixed repair item table for the Stockpile objective.

Re-add smoke signals as a primary objective console type.

Cosmetics - Walrus hat displays face masks now

Cosmetics - cape physics fixed for wild cape brown

Cosmetics - modification to capes glowing runes

Cosmetics - gas masks can be equipped with animal masks again

Adjusted gun part spawn probability closer to original value

Fixed Player is unable to scroll through the roles list in a lobby with a controller

Fixed instances in when Interacting with the Survivor Air Drop will make users unable to open crates

Fixed instance Player stops walking after aiming a remote traitor ability for more than 2 seconds

[Switch] Fixed issue when purchasing items with the touchscreen causes artifacts to be withdrawn without rewarding items while on the Store tab

NEW COSMETICS TO EARN

New store items available at approximately 4:30PM EST

Keep your feedback coming!

As always, we are listening and we encourage everyone to leave feedback in our community [Discord](discord.gg/projectwinter) in the #suggestions channel.

Stay tuned for more updates in the future, and thank you for your continued support!