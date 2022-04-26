Update, Version 20220426

English

New home style: Mud Cave 2

New furniture: Added 2 more types of cabinets

New furniture: Added a new type of bookshelf (It's a smaller one. 1x1 by size. Thus, a bit cheaper.)

Cleaned up cabinet furniture's code

Bookshelves can now also be used as containers. (You can put non-book items on them. I don't care. XD)

A bookshelf deployed in previous versions will need to be picked up and redeployed to see this new function.

Added a switch to disable mouse-based player character control. ID:191

Fixed a bug that when the police officers get into "This is a bar," they do not have their name displayed correctly.

[Pocket Dimension]Fixed a bug that the arrow buttons do not hide/show correctly when you decorate your pocket dimension.

[Pocket Dimension]Fixed a bug that the tile location on the map will sometimes move when you click on the arrow buttons.

简体中文

新的自宅风格：土之洞窟 2

新家具：加入了两种新柜子。

新家具：加入了一种新的书架。（相对之前那种更小，占地1x1。所以相对便宜一些。）

清理了一下柜子类家具的代码。

书架现在也可以作为容器使用。（你可以把不是书籍的东西放到那里面。我不会加以限制。XD）

此前版本中已经部署的书架需要拿起来后重新部署来看到这个功能。

加入了一个禁用鼠标控制玩家角色的开关。编号：191

修复了追入『这是间酒吧』的警察的名字未正确显示的BUG。

【口袋空间】修复了在装饰自宅的时候左右方向键图标未能正确显示/隐藏的BUG

【口袋空间】修复了在进行装修时按左右箭头按钮会导致图块在地图上的位置发生变化的BUG