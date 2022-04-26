Update to Version 1.0 (build 55)

This update provides several improvements.

One thing you should notice right away is that various pop-up windows, like INVENTORY and container contents, are now scaled similarly between in-town and in-world. Also, I modified the scaling of the view of the town such that if you choose different aspect ratios for the game window, the town will adjust so that all buildings are still visible to be clicked on. Previously, really wide windows didn't display the town properly.

I made a big change under the hood for moving while exploring. Previously, there was a limit to how far away from your characters you could click on the screen to make them move. This limit was there because calculating the best path from one spot to another is very taxing and with the prior methods I had to limit it to prevent lag. I have improved the underlying logic for figuring out how to get from one spot to another, so could remove the cap. So, essentially, you can click anywhere on the screen no matter how far away and your characters will look for the best path. I would still recommend not trying to cover too great a distance with a single click. They can still get stuck due to obstacles, and if you have a big obstacle like a lake, you may still want to focus them on a given path. Also, while your characters are moving you can click on the screen and they will stop where they are (previously they would insist on completing their movement to where you had indicated).

Also related to moving around in the world, there is now an option under SETTINGS and GAME to enable movement (in non-combat only) with a single click instead of a double-click. The game still defaults to a double-click, but you can change it if you want to.

I made a significant change to how characters handle torches. This was primarily driven by making it easier in the new DLC The Caverns of Grimlock, but the changes affect any world. If you equip a torch in the character's weapon hand, when combat starts they will automatically drop the torch on the ground when they equip their primary weapon. This will provide a light source. So, for example, if your character has a bow on their back and is exploring with a torch in hand, they will drop it when they draw their bow. But if your character has a one-handed weapon in their weapon hand and a torch in their off-hand, they will continue to hold the torch when they draw their weapon. So, basically, anyone holding a torch that uses a two-handed weapon will drop it. After the battle, you can pick it up again (it will also be automatically equipped as it previously was). While exploring, if you view your INVENTORY the torch will be displayed as the equipped weapon. If you need to see your stored weapon (on your back or hip), just toggle the pose for the character and you'll see their normal weapon equipped. I am still fine-tuning some stuff related to this, but it is functional. One thing to note on torches: if combat starts and you're standing in a pool of water, the torch will drop as an inventory bag and won't provide light.

Another significant change is that some game settings are now stored for each saved game, whereas previously changing them changed their values for all games. These settings are DIFFICULTY, OLD-SCHOOL MODE, NON-COMBAT STAMINA and FINAL HIT TO KILL. If you have a game loaded and go to SETTINGS from either in-town or from the world screen, adjusting these values adjusts them for the currently loaded game. If you go into SETTINGS from the MAIN MENU, adjusting these settings won't affect saved games but will change the default value for any new game you may create.

There is a whole list of other changes and bug fixes. I keep a running list here:

https://www.infinitedungeoncrawler.com/release-notes/

One last note: Steam is good about automatically updating game content, but if you ever see an update notice and your build # (down in the lower-left corner of most screens) doesn't match, check your settings for the game in Steam and make sure updates are turned on. One trick I've found to force it to update is to go to the game listing, then MANAGE, then GAME PROPERTIES. Under LOCAL FILES click on the button for VERIFY INTEGRITY OF GAME FILES... I've found that that will force the update to the latest.