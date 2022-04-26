Ragnorium 1.0 : Minor Update 26.4.2022

Hello Community!

I hope you are all having a good time with the 1.0 version.

I have issued a small patch for the game based on some reports from forums and discord.

Fixed Bug where you could craft Portable Magnifier and Portable Nuke in some rare instances. As much as it is fun to craft Portable Nukes and Portable Magnifiers, it was not intended for players to create these items.

BALANCE: Large Foliage Bandage Crafting now requires 4 X Foliage instead 3.

ESMA-1: There was one area near the broken spaceship and NPC with few walking nodes which needed some additional nodes, added more walking nodes.

AUDIO: Fixed Audio Environmental Settings where it did not affect some of the environment sounds.

UI: Fixed double-up typo in the Event System -> "are not happy with our presence."

UI: Chinese Font Size has been increased by 1 point.

On a positive note, i am pretty happy that there are a lot of new players trying the game; an influx of new players also means that there will be a lot more feedback for me to process, which means that as we move forward the game will keep hopefully getting better. for everyone

Thanks, everyone!