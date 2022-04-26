Update 1.0.8f2: Improved Map Editor and many other changes

Hi everyone.

During last week we mostly worked to improve Map Editor, gunplay and terrain quality.

Here's the most important changes:

New features:

•Added A6M3 Type 0 Model 32 and Spitfire mk2b aircafrts.

•Added sounds for tank threads.

•Added headshot sound.

•Added tree paint tool for Map Editor.

•Added new prop placing tool for Map & Mission Editor.

•Added many new textures for Map Editor.

•Added new soundtracks for Stalingrad DLC.

•Added terrain blending shader for some props.

Fixes:

•Improved terrain shader.

•Improved recoil & gunplay.

•Improved German translations.

•Resolved occasional stuttering when reloading weapons.

•Added animations and sounds for more Russian weapons (Stalingrad DLC only).

•Other smaller changes and fixes.

At the moment we are proceeding with the work of the Anzio rework; 3 new buildings will be added soon, and as many will be added over the next few weeks.

As you can see we are also progressing in the Stalingrad DLC;

Soon the animations will be ready and we will dedicate ourselves to completing the map and the missions.

Thank you all,

Marco