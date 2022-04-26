Patch version 1.0.22

In today's update, we have a nice little improvement to the game's graphics, some AI improvements, a few new quality-of-life features in the campaign creation suite, and a handful of minor bug fixes! Here they all are:

-- improved the positioning and visibility of blob shadows under characters and destructible objects, helping to visually anchor 2D characters and objects in the scene.

-- the AI now considers the presence of cover to guard its back when weighing different locations it can attack from. (The more defensive the AI profile, the more it will care about this.)

-- changed values for the Defensive AI profile to make it care more about danger relative to the rewards of attack opportunities.

-- fixed a scripting error in Five Guardians.

-- buffed the base Psy of all proc gen psy users in the main campaign to bring their utility closer to that of premade characters.

-- fixed an off-by-1 error in the custom cut scene menu code that would cause page selectors to show up when there was a single full page of buttons.

-- fixed: the game was not saving proc gen characters added to the player's roster during battle.

-- fixed: the game was not parsing tags using operations properly within the context of the GenerateUnit and GenerateUnique script actions.

And finally, we have a few long-awaited improvements to the campaign creator:

-- the map editor now supports placing multiple characters on the same space and offers a way to easily switch between them in the unit properties window! This should make placing and editing multiple waves of reinforcements from the same spot a breeze.

-- added a sort button for scenes in the campaign editor! This allows you to toggle between the default alphabetical sorting and a new "scene order" sort in which the game does its best to guess the intended order of scenes in the campaign based upon the "next scene" attribute contained in each scene. (Needless to say, this will work a whole lot better if you specify the next scene for each map and cut scene than if you don't.)

-- new special character supported: PICKFROMLIST{}. Allows you to specify a custom list variable by name; the game will then automatically pick a random entry from that list and display it.