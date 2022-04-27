 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.

神徒 update for 27 April 2022

1.2.5 guanjueyuanling King Kong luohanzhuoga Online

Share · View all patches · Build 8626762 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

1.2.5 guanjueyuanling King Kong luohanzhuoga Online

Zhuoga was born on the top of Mount Everest. He was born with a body that surpasses the gods. He is gifted with ordinary attack to cause close-up physical damage!

Stunt: King Kong kills the leopard, making Zhuoga rush to the target at a super long distance like a high wind, causing a lot of physical damage to the target and its vicinity. You can obtain 100% physical rebound and divine power rebound for 6 seconds

New divine feature: Zhuoga's ordinary attack can add 40% pure damage of his own physical defense and convert 20% divine defense into shield

Other game optimization updates:

Fixed the possibility that the breakthrough would cross underground!

From now on, monsters in all copies will disappear if they are not killed within two hours at most!

SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.