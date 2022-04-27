1.2.5 guanjueyuanling King Kong luohanzhuoga Online

Zhuoga was born on the top of Mount Everest. He was born with a body that surpasses the gods. He is gifted with ordinary attack to cause close-up physical damage!

Stunt: King Kong kills the leopard, making Zhuoga rush to the target at a super long distance like a high wind, causing a lot of physical damage to the target and its vicinity. You can obtain 100% physical rebound and divine power rebound for 6 seconds

New divine feature: Zhuoga's ordinary attack can add 40% pure damage of his own physical defense and convert 20% divine defense into shield



Other game optimization updates:

Fixed the possibility that the breakthrough would cross underground!

From now on, monsters in all copies will disappear if they are not killed within two hours at most!