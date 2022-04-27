1.2.5 guanjueyuanling King Kong luohanzhuoga Online
Zhuoga was born on the top of Mount Everest. He was born with a body that surpasses the gods. He is gifted with ordinary attack to cause close-up physical damage!
Stunt: King Kong kills the leopard, making Zhuoga rush to the target at a super long distance like a high wind, causing a lot of physical damage to the target and its vicinity. You can obtain 100% physical rebound and divine power rebound for 6 seconds
New divine feature: Zhuoga's ordinary attack can add 40% pure damage of his own physical defense and convert 20% divine defense into shield
Other game optimization updates:
Fixed the possibility that the breakthrough would cross underground!
From now on, monsters in all copies will disappear if they are not killed within two hours at most!
Changed files in this update