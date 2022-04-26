v0.581 Fresh meat pile, bear traps improvements & bug fixes.

Version 0.581 is now live.

Some Skinwalker Hunt players of are very good at avoiding damage which often leads to accumulation of huge amount of raw meat. Same thing probably happens for most players in Chernobyl forest map. Which is of course a bit frustrating for the player. To combat this issue, this patch introduces new mechanic that will allow players to construct fresh meat pile using 10 raw meat pieces. This fresh meat pile will attract skinwalker. Once player will acquire 10 raw meat pieces he will get this tip "Press C to place fresh meat pile that will attract skinwalker. Requires 10 raw meat." In general, game is still balanced around the fact that most players won't need to use this mechanic that often, that's why this feature is a bit hidden in the interface.

This patch also introduces a number of changes to bear traps that should make bear traps more useful in more situations, more predictable and straight forward to use.

Changelog:

Player is now able to place fresh meat pile using 10 raw meat pieces to attract skinwalker.

Bear trap will now attract skinwalker even when player is inside bear trap attractiveness radius.

Bear traps are now able to get triggered by all enemies.

Skinwalker will no longer move around bear trap bear trap if player is inside bear trap attractiveness radius. So bear trap can be successfully used in more situations.

Now it takes three seconds to place bear trap.

Game will now automatically save progress when player expands or shrinks totem sense radius.

Fixed issue when multiple worshipers used their telekinesis power at the same time and launched player far above the ground.

Boars are now bigger.

Fixed extra map marker bug.

Fixed disappearing radiation mushroom bug.

Fixed bug that caused Radiation resistance skill icon to not be visible in inventory.

Physics of some objects on Hurlant Castle map was edited to fix bug that caused player to stuck inside those objects.

Fixed bug that sometimes caused hunter points goal to be displayed as 0.

Fixed bug that caused increased food/meat limit to not reset, when player started playing new map.

Other small bug fixes and improvements.

Thanks to all players who reported bugs!