FULL RELEASE IS OUT!

The full release is finally here and we begin a new journey! This update is truly massive, and some of the features in it have been in the works for months. We hope you will enjoy the game as much as we enjoy making it.

We have now been working on Dino Nest for over 2 years and it shaped up to be a game that we are really proud of. To create this new kind of special survival management game has been a complex and sometimes very challenging creative process. Thank you for staying with us through this year of development, your feedback and amazing suggestions has helped us to get this game to where it is today.

Leaving Early Access is a big step forward for Dino Nest to be shown to a wider audience and it will help us to improve the game even more. Our plan going forward is to keep expanding with more features and content. There is huge potential for new unique gameplay that have not been touched yet that we strongly feel will fit the game perfectly. We are incredibly excited about the future!

Among other things, steam achievements will be added to the game in a future update (total of 46). But first we must make sure that the game is stable and well balanced with this huge rework of the difficulty challenge modes.

We recommend you to start a new game to fully enjoy the whole experience!

Here are the patch notes(v1.24.153):

NEW* Major Herbivore Codex Update (Achatina, Microdocodon, Archicebus, Dodo, Pachycephalosaurus, Lystrosaurus, Carbonemys, Triceratops, Gallimimus, Woolly Rhinoceros, Paraceratherium, Brontosaurus)

NEW* Major Carnivore Codex Update (Titanomyrma, Compsognathus, Oviraptor, Pulmonoscorpius, Dilophosaurus, Hyaenodon, Sabertooth, Terrorbird, Dimetrodon, Carnotaurus, Baryonyx, Sarcosuchus, Allosaurus, Spinosaurus, Tyrannosaurus)

NEW* Discovering Elder Apex creatures is now part of exploration

NEW* Elder Apex three state system (hidden,revealed and dead)

NEW* Savage (Elder Apex) is now in the game

NEW* Brutallus (Elder Apex) is now in the game

NEW* Combat Loadscreen

NEW* Victory text when an elder apex is defeated

NEW* Velociraptor added a walk in animation when entering combat

NEW* Giganotosaurus added a walk in animation when entering combat

NEW* Difficulty Menu UI in Pack Creation section (page 4)

NEW* Difficulty "Brutal" challenge

NEW* Difficulty "Nightmare" challenge

NEW* Rare mutation chance bonus changes depending on what difficulty the player is on (reward for playing with a higher level of difficulty)

NEW* Rare mutation chance Easy (0% bonus)

NEW* Rare mutation chance Normal (5% bonus)

NEW* Rare mutation chance Hard (15% bonus)

NEW* Rare mutation chance Brutal (30% bonus)

NEW* Rare mutation chance Nightmare (50% bonus)

NEW* Predators Path world campaign

NEW* Main Path quest objectives

NEW* Bonus Path quest objectives

NEW* Bonus Path discovery system

NEW* Creation background texture for all species

NEW* All codex discoveries are now highlighted

FIXED* Incorrect health and damage on creatures when fighting each other and not the player

FIXED* All Elder Apex creatures sometimes showed up at unintented locations

FIXED* visual attack effect

FIXED* Correct size Phantom (Elder Apex)

FiXED* Incorrect Difficulty change alternative in Complete Journey UI

FIXED* Incorrect values in Pack Creation section

FIXED* Incorrect value reset on next button in Pack Creation section (page 3)

FIXED* Alpha menu showing incorrect rare mutation chance

FIXED* All jungle creatures now trigger blood effect when killed in combat

FIXED* Visual UI profile errors (Ancient Elder Apex)

FIXED* Giganotosaurus footsteps animation in home area map

FIXED* Sound errors when hunting

FIXED* pack correct raptor/giga pack position when invading other nests in local map

FIXED* incorrect profile textures raptor/giga

FIXED* visual error alpha fight

FIXED* combat correct text and sound when attacked by area attack (medium/large creatures)

FIXED* large creatures no longer rotate when hit

FIXED* combat dinosaurs names and hp/speed bar no longer rotate when hit

FIXED* discovery bonus path incorrect elder apex and texts

FIXED* incorrect size gain raptor/giga (could grow over the set limit by feeding on the hunt)

FIXED* main path campaign showed incorrect amount on exploration

FIXED* unexplored predators and prey is now hidden on huntmap until discovered

FIXED* codex notifier not working correctly

FIXED* nest level notifier not working correctly

TWEAKS* Slight attackspeed buff to Axia (Ant Queen)

TWEAKS* Slight increase in exploration speed while hunting

TWEAKS* Difficulty "Easy" Meat gain reduced

TWEAKS* Difficulty "Hard" Jungle Creatures health and damage reduced

TWEAKS* Difficulty "Hard" Meat gain increased

CHANGE* Discover and Huntzone menus

CHANGE* Complete Journey cutscene and animations improved

CHANGE* Complete Journey UI improved and change depending on your difficulty

CHANGE* Save files now shows better visual feedback on what difficulty it is set as

CHANGE* Prey density is now controlled by difficulty setting

CHANGE* Jungle threat is now controlled by difficulty setting

CHANGE* Triceratops now also got area attack (tier 1)

CHANGE* Gallimimus now also got area attack (tier 1)

CHANGE* Woolly Rhinoceros now also got area attack (tier 1)

CHANGE* Paraceratherium now also got area attack (tier 2)

CHANGE* Updated Main menu tutorial

CHANGE* Alpha menu tooltip updates Velociraptor

CHANGE* Alpha menu tooltip updates Giganotosaurus

CHANGE* Explore home area map Velociraptor

CHANGE* Explore home area map Giganotosaurus

Numerous of other minor balance changes

Numerous minor bug/grammar/graphics fixes

Savefiles from previous version are compatible

