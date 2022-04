This build has not been seen in a public branch.

IT'S OUT! MACE: Mapinguari's Temple is now released and ready for you and your friends to delve into the Temple, discover who is the cultist and run from the dreaded Mapinguari!

Want to find people to play? Give us suggestions or feedbacks so we can make this game even more awesome? Be sure to stop by our Discord! No cultists there, I swear!

https://discord.gg/KwhgUX8BUh

We do hope you enjoy the game as much as we do!