Hotfix v 0.8.0.27-28

Had a couple of really annoying bugs patched in last night that this patch fixes with some other quality of life things. Due to the start of the Steam sale, it's very likely that some first-time players immediately ran into this bug. Normally changes are pushed to the beta branch prior to being pushed straight onto what I call the live branch, but being in the middle of some changes, and hoping to get stuff out in time for the sale, I rushed last nights patch a bit and apologize for the problems that caused people.

Earlier today I found a new "let's play" sort of YouTube two-part series of a player playing Solace Crafting for the first time, which is always super informative watching someone play without knowing where everything is and what everything does. I took some notes and have tweaked a few descriptions and tutorial steps to try and improve the user experience with some of the things he got caught up on.

v 0.8.0.28 2022.04.26

Improved several tutorial descriptions

Fixed a couple spelling and grammar errors

Removed the majority of the taller plant like grasses to alleviate confusion for new players looking for stalks

Replaced stalk with a non-SpeedTree model

Increased stalk size

Fixed another bug brought on by the recipe bonuses

v 0.8.0.27 2022.04.26

Fixed a bug brought on by the recipe bonuses

You may need to restart Steam for the update to begin.

